WWE’s Liv Morgan teases new look, throws first pitch for Cardinals

WWE superstar Liv Morgan shows off makeup backstage during a WWE event. Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

It’s been a whirlwind past few weeks for WWE superstar Liv Morgan, as she enjoyed a rise in popularity as a fan favorite, ultimately winning the women’s Money in the Bank match.

That led to a cash-in the same night she claimed the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time in her career, defeating Ronda Rousey.

She’d go on to successfully defend the championship during a match at SummerSlam several weeks ago, although it didn’t come without controversy or an injury for the champ.

However, becoming the champ has led to all sorts of appearances for Liv, including getting to go sneaker shopping with Complex and tossing out the first pitch at a baseball game.

She’s now headed to WWE’s Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, where she’ll battle another tough opponent in the ring.

However, she’s recently teased that she could change her appearance in the future, giving fans a different-looking Liv Morgan than they’re accustomed to seeing.

Liv Morgan teases possibly changing her look

On Twitter earlier this week, Liv Morgan posted an eye-catching photo of herself with a brand new hairstyle. Instead of the long blonde hair fans are used to seeing on Liv, her hair is entirely black.

Liv teased the appearance change using a series of eyeball emojis to get everyone’s attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She didn’t indicate what inspired the potential change in appearance, although there have been murmurs amongst fans and negative crowd reactions during her reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion.

A new look could bring a new attitude, including the possibility that Liv returns to working as a heel. She’s currently in babyface mode as she was a huge fan favorite, but a heel turn could happen in the future.

Liv previously had a role with the trio known as The Riott Squad, a group of women’s heels that also featured Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

WWE released Ruby last year, and she has since joined All Elite Wrestling as Ruby Soho. WWE released Sarah Logan, real name Sarah Rowe, in 2020. She made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Rowe has since worked with the Control Your Narrative wrestling organization and currently has a podcast.

Liv threw the first pitch at an MLB game

As mentioned, one of Liv Morgan’s recent appearances included her as the special celebrity guest at the St. Louis Cardinals game. According to UPI’s report, Liv was on hand for Tuesday night’s game at Busch Stadium, where she tossed out the ceremonial first pitch.

She shared a carousel series of photos and video footage on her Instagram from the occasion for her 1.9 million followers.

Liv wore blue jeans, a low-cut white short-sleeved shirt, and some stylish red and white Nike sneakers for the event. At the game, she also wore a red Cardinals cap and a short sleeve Cards jersey.

Also visible in the various pics and videos is Liv still wearing an arm brace on her left arm following the armbar submission attack she sustained from Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

She kept the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt cinched around her waist during the event, even keeping it on as she tossed the opening pitch, which went a bit high and wide.

“I got to throw the honorary first pitch (from the mound with one arm😏) where I learned I have a bionic arm & possibly could have been a quarterback,” Liv said in her IG caption, mentioning she had an “amazing day” with the Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals went on to win an exciting home game, 5-4, over the Colorado Rockies.

Next up for Liv Morgan will be a championship defense at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event, scheduled for September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, features Liv putting the title on the line against Shayna Baszler, the winner of a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.