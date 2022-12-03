WWE superstar Liv Morgan shared several photos as she posed in her unique ring gear. Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Over the past few months, wrestling star Liv Morgan has shown fans her extreme side inside the ring and recently revealed a stunning “Queen of Extreme” look.

The 28-year-old WWE star, real name Gionna Daddio, shared photos of herself dressed in all-black ring gear consisting of latex, transparent panels, and metal hardware.

It collected many likes and comments for the popular superstar, showing that the outfit for her matches was a hit.

Her latest photo share came soon after Liv appeared during WWE’s SmackDown program and a day or so after she revealed a potential video game partnership or promotion.

It also arrives weeks after she was featured in an Extreme Rules match, where she put the WWE SmackDown championship on the line.

Unfortunately for Liv and her fans, she lost the bout to former UFC star Ronda Rousey who proved to be the better competitor for the night. However, Liv isn’t backing down as she moves forth on SmackDown.

Liv Morgans shows her stunning ‘Queen of Extreme’ ring gear

In her first of four incredible pics, Liv Morgan stands with a kendo stick behind her neck, resting it in her hands and across her shoulders. She’s rocking black latex for most of her skimpy attire, including unique shorts with transparent sides.

Those shorts feature metal chains hanging around them, with a series of crisscrossing black straps around Liv’s waist, adding to the extreme look.

Liv wore a black latex sports bra style top also with chains hanging from it. It features black straps extending to a black collar necklace with visible metal hardware.

Her look features arm sleeves featuring black gloves with her upper hand and finger exposed. Those sleeves also feature more black straps and metal hardware in spots near and above Liv’s elbow, with transparent panels worked into the design.

In a second photo, Liv is still facing the camera but has closed her eyes and raised the kendo stick with one hand to her side. More of her tall black boots are visible in the shot.

Liv gives a side pose for her third pic, again with her eyes closed. This time, she’s making a kissy face as she holds up a trans of tape from the kendo stick as it rests over her shoulder. The photo reveals more of the 5-foot-3 superstar’s shorts from a side and rear angle.

“Queen of Extreme,” Liv wrote for her caption, seemingly delivering a message to fans, followers, and foes.

Liv’s latest photo series picked up over 85,000 likes and 900-plus comments from fans who left reactions to the former SmackDown Women’s champ in her ring attire.

Liv Morgan landed video game partnership

As a popular WWE star with 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on Twitter, Liv can promote various products to her fanbase and earn revenue with the promotions.

Several days ago, Liv revealed a paid partnership with the video game, The Callisto Protocol. Developed by Striking Distance Studios, it’s a single-player survival horror game featuring a sci-fi setting. Liv is a known horror fan, as she had a guest-starring role in SyFy’s Chucky several weeks ago.

She unveiled her partnership on her Instagram, sharing a teaser trailer clip for the game and announcing it would arrive on Friday, December 2.

“WATCH ME take my thrilling blend of hand-to-hand combat into the world of @callistothegame. The Black Iron Guards and blood-thirsty creatures don’t stand a chance! Join me December 2 when the game drops on PS4 and PS5,” Liv wrote in her caption, also adding a hashtag for “#ad.”

Liv didn’t reveal the nature of the partnership or how much it may have generated for her. Still, influencers with over a million followers can often benefit from lucrative promotions, using their popularity on various social media platforms to generate additional revenue.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.