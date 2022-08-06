WWE’s Liv Morgan stuns in black latex gear with message to fans

Liv Morgan smiles during a WWE SmackDown appearance. Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan had fans’ attention on Friday’s show as she wore a stunning collection of latex gear. It was her first appearance in the ring since she defeated Ronda Rousey at Summerslam, which brought mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Liv’s latest SmackDown outfit resembled a black bikini, with a black latex bra and bottoms that featured metal chains hanging from them. She even had matching belts wrapped around a few sections of her legs.

To match the metal hanging on the lower part of her outfit, she accessorized by wearing a small padlock attached to a chain necklace around her neck and silver rings on her fingers.

Also noticeable was an arm brace she wore on her left arm, likely to sell an injury she sustained from Rousey’s submission hold attack after their SummerSlam match.

Liv’s appearance included taking a ringside seat to watch a women’s match to determine who her next challenger would be. She also cut several promos during the evening, one of which got a reception from the fans she probably wasn’t expecting.

“I love it all,” Morgan wrote in her caption, potentially referring to the good and the bad that has come with her championship status.

Liv Morgan had tough night on SmackDown

While the 28-year-old Liv Morgan wasn’t in action in any matches during Friday’s SmackDown, she was busy scouting potential opposition, cutting promos, and answering backstage questions.

According to Bleacher Report, she appeared in an in-ring segment ahead of a women’s match to determine her next challenger. However, during that segment, there was unmerciful booing and “You tapped out” chants that fans aimed at the typically-popular WWE superstar, based on what happened to end her SummerSlam match.

“It’s OK, I appreciate you calling me out on my s**t,” Liv replied to the fan chants during her in-ring appearance.

Liv would appear again later for a backstage interview (below), a SmackDown digital exclusive on social media. Megan Morant asked Liv how she felt about her upcoming championship defense for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Based on comments from the SmackDown Women’s Champion, she’s going to do whatever is necessary to make sure she keeps that title. That could even be pointing towards a heel turn for the women’s Money in the Bank 2022 briefcase winner.

Liv gets challenger for Clash at Castle

During the evening, Liv Morgan learned she’ll have a brand new challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. The latest episode of Friday’s blue-brand TV program featured a women’s Gauntlet Match to determine a new No. 1 contender.

Among the competitors were Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler. Ultimately, it was Baszler, a former NXT Women’s Champion, who was able to outlast the rest of the competition.

That set up a huge match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, with Liv set to defend her title against Baszler at September’s Clash at the Castle.

Baszler will be the second star to challenge Liv for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title. Liv successfully defended for her first time against former champ Ronda Rousey at WWE’s SummerSlam event in July.

Interestingly, Baszler also gives Liv another former MMA star from the UFC to battle in the WWE’s squared circle, making for a formidable opponent. It should be interesting to see if Liv can keep the fans cheering for her or if she is headed in a different direction after getting her push to become champion.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.