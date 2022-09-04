WWE’s Liv Morgan shows off stunning ring gear from Clash at the Castle

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan was in action at Clash at the Castle. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

WWE superstar Liv Morgan headed to Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on a mission, as she was tasked with defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against a tough challenger.

Liv summoned the power and might of the fierce Mother of Dragons for her latest battle, showcased by the stunning white ring gear she wore for her grueling matchup.

After her hard-fought victory, the 5-foot-3 wrestling star took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of a shiny silver dragon on the wall with a glowing pink highlighting it.

Liv held the SmackDown Women’s Championship belt over her shoulder and showed off ring gear consisting of knee-high boots with black tips, skimpy white shorts with frayed edges, and a matching white sports bra top.

The gear also featured an intricately-cut white belt across her waist with metal chains hanging from it. Liv also wore white armbands and a white collar-style necklace, all of which featured metal chains hanging from them.

Her boots also featured metal chains with additional hardware and white cross-like patterns for a captivating design.

“Mother of Dragons ❤️‍🔥🐉 This is my castle,” Liv wrote in her Instagram caption, tagging Game of Thrones and HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Liv also tagged professional wrestling gear designer Christian Ares and another designer on Instagram named Aslan, whose bio indicates they “design cool outfits for famous people.”

Fans react to Liv Morgan’s WWE ring gear

After Liv posted the photo featuring her latest ring gear, it prompted a lot of fan feedback and reactions. As of this writing, her IG post had over 80,000 Likes and 1,300-plus comments.

“Congratulations Liv! And your outfit was 🔥,” one fan commented on Liv’s IG post.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

One individual referred to Liv as “The Khaleesi of Cardiff” in her photo from the WWE event in Wales.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Another fan demanded more photos of Liv’s Clash at the Castle ring gear.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Liv successful in Clash at the Castle title defense

On Saturday, WWE held their Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales, which featured several high-profile matches. A six-woman tag team match featured Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair taking on Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Several championship matches were also on the card. Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre battled Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion was also in action against Shayna Baszler. Liv had quite a battle on her hands, as the former UFC star was yet another formidable opponent following Liv’s SummerSlam battle against Ronda Rousey.

The SmackDown Women’s champ drew upon some recent MMA lessons from her friend, fellow WWE superstar Matt Riddle, as she used various submission holds during the match. During the match, Shayna attacked Liv’s injured arm, but Liv was resilient.

According to Bleacher Report’s results, Shayna allowed the champ to hang around in the match too much, ultimately allowing her to seize victory. Liv connected with Oblivion and scored a pinfall on the challenger for the win.

With the victory, Liv picked up a second-straight win against an MMA star as part of her title reign, with the clean win adding to her more controversial one over Rousey at SummerSlam.

Later on, an Instagram post from WWE showed the SmackDown Women’s Champion in her unique ring gear as Liv enjoyed an emotional moment, celebrating her hard-fought victory with the crowd at Clash at the Castle.

Liv’s title reign is now 61 days and counting. She’ll have several months to go to catch some of the previous champs’ reigns, including Bayley, Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair, but she seems determined to prove she’s one of the best.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.