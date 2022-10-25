WWE’s Liv Morgan reveals stunning latex outfit for Chucky guest role

Liv Morgan appears in the ring during WWE SmackDown. Pic credit: WWE

With Halloween coming up, wrestling star Liv Morgan has joined forces with the evil horror movie icon, Chucky, as she’ll appear in an upcoming episode of a show based on the killer doll from Child’s Play.

On Monday, Liv and Chucky shared an Instagram video post giving viewers a sneak peek at the WWE superstar’s guest role in the television show.

In the video preview, Liv mentions that she watched the first season of Chucky and asked WWE if there was any way she could be involved when they filmed the second season.

“Liv, most people try to get as far away from me as possible, but you’re actually trying to get as close as you can,” Chucky, voiced by actor Brad Dourif, says in the clip.

For her guest appearance, Liv dons a costume that could work well as ring gear within WWE. She wears a black latex halter top and skimpy shorts featuring various hardware, including gold chains and a belt. Liv also rocks some black boots, a choker necklace, and a headband.

Helping to create a Chucky-inspired look are her blue-and-red striped arm sleeves and socks, similar to the costume the killer doll wears. Liv wears light lipstick and an eye-catching shade of blue eye shadow.

“Careful what u wish for @yaonlylivvonce,” the caption reads, with “see u Wednesday 9/8c on #chucky,” included.

Viewers will be able to catch Liv in the upcoming Chucky episode on Wednesday, October 26. The show’s currently in Season 2, and viewers who have missed the first few episodes can catch up on SyFy’s YouTube channel.

As of right now, Liv’s role in the series is unknown. It’s also unknown if her character will survive the episode. After all, she’s meeting up with the killer doll Chucky based on the preview clip.

Fans react to Liv’s Chucky appearance and attire

The combination of Liv and Chucky is intriguing, as both have plenty of loyal fans. As of this report, the recent Instagram post from Chucky and Liv Morgan had picked up over 43,000 Likes and 300-plus comments reacting to the gear and Liv’s appearance.

“Can’t wait to see Liv meet Chucky,” a fan remarked about the sneak peek video.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

“We need the gear liv wearing here on sd this Friday,” one fan wrote in the comment section, referring to Liv’s weekly appearances on WWE SmackDown.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

“Flawless Mystical Beauty LIV + Chucky = Huge Ratings,” another fan said, adding a knife and blood drop emojis with their comment.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

WWE stars recently wowed in themed ring gear

Liv’s upcoming appearance in the Chucky television series is one of several ways that WWE and its superstars have been celebrating the Halloween season. Various stars have been donning outfits inspired by movie characters and appearing in music videos based on classic films.

This past weekend was NXT’s Halloween Havoc event, with host Shotzi Blackheart in a sizzling costume that paid tribute to the iconic Beetlejuice.

In another nod to a popular horror movie villain, NXT’s Roxanne Perez looked stunning in Pennywise-inspired ring gear, which she wore to her Weapons Wild match against former friend-turned-rival Cora Jade.

Ahead of that, WWE stars paid homage to Hocus Pocus, as Scarlett Bordeaux joined Shotzi and Harley Cameron for their I Put a Spell on You video with a spooky-yet-sizzling witch vibe part of the visuals.

The Halloween season has seen all sorts of spooky-yet-stunning costumes, which may continue in the upcoming SmackDown episode.

Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on SyFy. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on USA.