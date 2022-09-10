WWE’s Liv Morgan in pink crop top and thigh-skimming skirt for SmackDown appearance

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan during an episode of WWE’s The Bump. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

Even though Liv Morgan wasn’t in action on the recent WWE SmackDown episode, the women’s champion still appeared at the event and enjoyed the show in style.

Liv, who’s been SmackDown Women’s Champion since Money in the Bank, was there to watch as five other women battled for the right to challenge her at WWE’s Extreme Rules event.

The 28-year-old wrestling star wore a stunning look for her latest appearance, consisting of a bright pink crop top and a thigh-skimming black skirt.

Liv’s accessories included her eyeglasses and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship belt, which she always keeps with her.

She shared a two-slide Instagram carousel post with the first slide a video from SmackDown as the camera zoomed in to find her watching the show from a luxurious seat higher up at Washington’s Pledge Arena.

Liv held up her championship belt and raised her cup in the air as she sat with her feet up and relaxed from her VIP area. The camera zoom revealed that Liv was wearing some unique high black socks with neon green and pink triangles on them.

The champ also wore a black choker necklace to go with several other chains that featured unique and colorful pendants or charms. As with her other WWE appearances, she wore a unique makeup style featuring dark eye shadow and bold pink or red lipstick.

In a second slide on her IG post, fans can see Liv’s outfit close up as she hoists her championship belt, posing with an air kiss next to it.

“Champ s**t,” she wrote in her caption, using a clever emoji to demonstrate part of that message.

Fans react to Liv’s SmackDown look

The latest Instagram post from the SmackDown Women’s champ gained many reactions from her loyal fans and followers. As of this writing, Liv had tallied over 65,000 Likes approving her look and statement. There were also over 750 comments reacting to the post.

One fan remarked that Liv is “the most beautiful champ,” adding several emojis in admiration of the women’s champion.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

“The most beautiful woman in ALL of WWE!” another fan commented, taking things a step further.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Another commenter suggested that Liv would make a beautiful Harley Quinn. That could be something she works into a future outfit for the ring or perhaps an upcoming Halloween costume.

Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Liv reacts to Extreme Rules opponent

Liv had the night off from wrestling but was in attendance at the arena for SmackDown to scout her future opponents. A Fatal 5-Way match during the show featured Natalya Neidhart, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans.

A WWE results report indicated that Ronda was back in the ring after her suspension and on a mission. Reportedly, she looked dominant, as she made two competitors submit, followed by her remaining opponent, Sonya, en route to winning the match. She now has another shot at reclaiming her championship.

Later, WWE’s social media shared a video clip featuring Liv in an interview as she reacted to Ronda as her next opponent.

“I’m looking forward to beating her flat on that mat. One, two, three,” Liv said during the interview from the arena, adding, “If anyone doubts me at this point, watch me.”

The two women will battle it out at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8, with Liv possibly looking to prove her doubters wrong and pick up a clean victory against Ronda this time.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE Extreme Rules streams on Saturday, October 8, at 8/7c on Peacock.