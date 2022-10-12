WWE’s Lacey Evans wows in pink sports bra and leggings for unique workout

WWE superstar Lacey Evans poses for a selfie on her official Instagram. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Wrestling star Macey Estrella, best known as WWE’s Lacey Evans, took fans along for some of a recent home workout which featured a kettlebell, barbell, weights, and ATV.

Evans, who had been appearing on WWE SmackDown in the past, wore a bright pink combo for her workout gear consisting of a sports bra and matching leggings.

She kept her long blonde hair mostly up, wearing black Nikes with white Swoosh symbols and a pair of small white socks.

Taking to Instagram, she showed a video featuring highlight clips from her recent workout, which appeared to start inside a makeshift home gym, possibly in a garage or unfinished barn outside.

A track called Discipline Gets Things Done plays during the IG clip featuring Joe Rogan’s comments about success and finding motivation.

At the start of her workout video, Evans does thruster squats with a kettlebell in hand to work on her legs for the first portion of her routine. Things get interesting as the scene shifts to Evans pushing and pulling an ATV outside while wearing a leg exercise band.

Other parts of the workout feature her doing more squats, this time with a barbell and weights on her shoulders as she is at a rack in her gym. The finale of her montage has Evans doing modified burpees and other moves using a Sanddune Stepper outside.

The 32-year-old wrestling star didn’t put a lengthy caption but used emojis with a flexing muscle, sweat, and red lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Sanddune Stepper IG page got a tag in Evans’ video post, the device she’s seen using in part of her workout. The company’s product page describes the device as a “balance pad system” designed to treat foot, hip, knee, ankle, and lower back pain.

Evans shared another IG video post ahead of her workout highlights, featuring her pink workout gear as she drank some coffee or tea and showed off some of the farm scenery around her.

Fans react to Lacey Evans’ workout video

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Lacey Evans usually gets plenty of feedback on the various photo and video posts she shares on the platform. That included this recent one featuring her exercise session in bright pink workout gear, which had over 11,700 Likes and 100-plus comments as of this report.

“I’m worn out just watching!” one fan commented regarding Evans’ intense workout video.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

“Such an incredible inspiration,” another fan said, praising Evans, who, in addition to being a pro wrestler, also raises two children and is a former military police officer in the Marines.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Another fan said that Evans is the next WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She’ll have to journey down a path of contenders to reach current champ Ronda Rousey.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Evans suffered painful SmackDown loss

This past weekend, WWE held its annual Extreme Rules event, with Liv Morgan defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

A few weeks ahead of the matchup, Evans called out Liv in an attempt to show her she wasn’t as extreme as she thought. However, Liv proved Evans wrong.

While it wasn’t an Extreme Rules match on the September 23 SmackDown episode, it got somewhat extreme. Evans attempted to use a Kendo Stick on Liv but failed. Liv was able to capture a pinfall victory and then unleashed her fury after the bell.

That included a post-match attack with the Kendo stick and then setting up a table to place Evans on. From there, Liv jumped off the corner turnbuckle for a flying Senton, crashing through Evans on the table.

The crazy spot was amongst highlight reels from the SmackDown episode, as seen in the YouTube video below.

That match and move likely took its toll on both Liv and Evans. Liv went on to lose in her Extreme Rules match, dropping the title to Rousey at the event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, it’s unknown when Evans will pop up next, but she seems to be staying ready for that next big in-ring appearance.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.