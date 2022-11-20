WWE’s Lacey Evans shared a stunning photo from her South Carolina shoot. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Lacey Evans shared a stunning photo from a recent shoot as she wore a plunging top and posed in a pickup truck in Beaufort, South Carolina.

In the shot, Evans is kneeling on the seat sideways behind the wheel of a red Chevy pickup truck. She’s resting one arm on the steering wheel, with her other arm bent, keeping a hand behind her long flowing blonde locks.

Evans wears an open plaid top that is modified, as it’s rolled up and tied in the center, making it a long sleeve plaid crop top.

She also rocks a pair of skimpy denim shorts with an American flag theme for the shoot. Evans has no visible accessories and wears some expertly applied makeup.

That included dark eyeliner and light pink lipstick with noticeable red polish on her fingernails, adding to the gorgeous look.

“A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.

Fans react to Lacey Evans’ photo shoot reveal

With Lacey Evans and her photographer sharing the sizzling photo above, it received over 26,000 likes and 270-plus comments as of this writing. Many fans praised Evans’ beautiful look in the picture.

“Such an amazing beautiful talented and underrated wrestler,” one fan said in the comments.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

“my goodness! You are going to break the dang internet,” another fan remarked about her photo.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

“Great photo as always, and beautiful model,” another individual wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Evans’ endorsements and partnerships

Outside the wrestling ring, Lacey, real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec, is a mother, wife, veteran of the United States Marines, and businesswoman.

Along with her husband and others, Macey created a brand called Limited Lady, which offered a variety of merchandise, including t-shirts, pendants, coffee mugs, and baseball caps.

The website’s About Us states the brand’s mission, which is to inspire those who feel “limited” by struggles they may be facing in their lives.

“We are a family/veteran owned and operated company who knows first hand how hard life can get and the struggles, depression, and negative mindset it can cause. To be able to reach out, lift up, and break the cycle for those who feel they are limited… is the Limitless Lady’s mission.,” the website’s About Us reads.

As of this writing, no items are available on the Limitless Lady website for purchase, although the site indicates, “New products are coming soon!”

While there are no items currently available for Evans’ Limitless Lady brand, WWE Shop continues to offer patriotic Lacey Evans shirts and hoodies from Fanatics. Evans promotes these along with her brand and YouTube channel via her Instagram bio link.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.