Lacey Evans posed in a stunning swimsuit that featured the American flag as its theme. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Lacey Evans, real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec, is known for portraying a variety of personas during her appearances in WWE. The 32-year-old superstar recently showed off her patriotic side with a photoshoot reveal on social media.

She looked incredible as she posed in a skimpy swimsuit featuring an American flag theme, which left little to the imagination. One front piece ran up to her shoulder as a strap featured blue with white stars. The other shoulder strap featured red and white stripes.

A waistband wrapped around her also featured red and white strips, as did the tiny bottom portion of the swimsuit. Lacey wore a pair of stunning thick red heels and kept one knee bent as she showed her incredible physique.

The scene featured a tiny bit of water behind the WWE superstar, along with a field and trees, as Lacey stood on some dirt or sand.

She stood sideways, holding an American flag behind her and looking off into the distance. She kept her blond hair tied in a ponytail, with some of her hair flowing down her shoulders.

“Americans BadA🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Lacey wrote for her caption, also tagging photographer J.R. Hutter for capturing the shot.

Based on other hashtags in Lacey’s IG post, the latest content promoted a 2023 Limitless Lady Calendar giveaway, with 10 winners receiving the prize.

Fans react to Lacey’s patriotic display

Like WWE’s Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, and others, Lacey is among wrestling stars with a large Instagram presence. She currently has 1.4 million followers ready to see what she shares and react.

That was the case with the latest IG photo, as it picked up over 50,00 likes and 800-plus comments– at the time of writing this article.

“Your going to break the internet STOP !!! 😍😍,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Wow gorgeous ,beautiful and patriotic,” another fan said as they praised Lacey’s latest image.

“Rocking’ those colors!!” a fan commented about Lacey modeling her patriotic swimsuit.

Lacey Evans promotes WWE merch

Through her Instagram bio link, Lacey promotes several things, including her Limitless Lady items and WWE Shop merchandise. The latter is popular for many superstars to promote items via affiliate links. They earn additional revenue as fans buy their shirts and other items.

Lacey has quite a few Fanatics branded items available through the WWE Shop. They include men’s and women’s t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, and hoodies.

In addition, the WWE superstar has a plaque available at the Shop. The sublimated plaque features a photo of Lacey smiling and posing in camouflage gear with an open top revealing a mesh bodysuit and black bra underneath. A logo above her features her name and a pair of gold dog tags.

Other superstars who recently promoted WWE merch include NXT’s Cora Jade, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.