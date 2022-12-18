WWE’s Lacey Evans sizzles in black leather pants with see-through panels

As WWE superstar Lacey Evans prepares for a comeback, she shares captivating content with fans. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Wrestling star Lacey Evans looked fantastic in her latest outfit reveal, showing fans a unique look that included sleek leather pants with strategic panels.

Evans has teased a return to the WWE ring in the past few weeks and has continued to share various content through her social media.

That included a quick video shared on Instagram in conjunction with WWE SmackDown airing this past Friday. For the clip, Evans donned black leather pants with mesh panels on the sides showing off her legs.

For her top, Evans appeared to wear a green corset or bodysuit featuring a zipper up the middle, and the sides also cut to reveal some of her toned midsection.

In the video, Evans faces toward the camera before turning to the side to show additional angles and poses in the stunning outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She flips her long blonde hair back as she gazes toward the viewer with a sideways pose. Evans also provided a tag for Conceit Boutique, which likely produced some or all of the clothes for her gorgeous look.

The clothing brand’s online shop includes jumpsuits, dresses, tops, bottoms, and jackets. However, Evans didn’t mention any specific names of items from Conceit Boutique as far as what she wore in her IG post.

The WWE star didn’t give any clever or funny caption, instead opting to use several emojis, including an American flag and coffee.

The video clip received plenty of attention from Evans’ fans and followers, as it picked up over 29,000 likes and 580-plus comments in several days.

Lacey Evans training for her WWE return

Evans is no stranger to working hard, as she’s shown off some of her training on Instagram, including a unique workout she shared involving equipment at her home this past October.

She was seen on SmackDown weeks ago in a match against Liv Morgan but has been missing from the blue brand’s show for a while now.

Earlier this month, Evans retweeted a video clip that first arrived on WWE’s Twitter, suggesting she “is ready to go back to what made her one of the biggest threats in WWE.”

The video teases Evan preparing for her return to the ring, showing some footage of her training. Evans, the USMC veteran, wears camouflage pants and a green crop top with “USMC” printed across the chest.

In the clip, she works out alone or with others who are also wearing camouflage military gear. Among the moves she’s seen doing are pushups and pullups, as well as jogging or running for cardio.

“Wake up. Work. Win,” Evans wrote in her retweet of the clip, which also includes her narrating about her eventual comeback.

Lacey Evans promotes Pure Life

Not only does Evans keep active with workouts, but she also keeps a close eye on what she consumes for her diet, including healthy beverages.

Based on a recent Instagram post she shared, she enjoys Pure Life water for staying hydrated. Evans appeared in a photo holding one of their bottled waters and smiling.

“Nothing like a little @purelifeus water after a busy day!💙 #ad #DrinkPureLife,” she wrote in her caption.

Evans hasn’t revealed the specific nature of her involvement with Pure Life, but she is likely a paid promoter or endorser for the beverage. Several years ago, she also appeared in a YouTube video for WWE’s Nestlé Pure Life Family Fitness Challenge with her daughter.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.