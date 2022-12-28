WWE’s Lacey Evans shows her ‘mom bod’ in tight red holiday outfit

Lacey Evans shared images featuring her “mom body” for fans. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

As a mother of two, Lacey Evans continues to show that she’s a role model for other moms looking to stay healthy after having kids.

The WWE star, real name Macey Estrella, took to social media to show off a stunning red outfit, including a red longsleeved crop top with the words “MOM BOD” printed across the chest.

She paired it with matching red pants, which hugged her curves to accentuate her fit physique.

Evans shared two images on her official Instagram account where she was posing inside an RV, which she referred to as a tour bus in her caption.

“♥️ 🎄 Mom Bod 🎄♥️ #TourBusDiaries #TourbusWorkouts #Mombod #LimitlessLady,” she captioned the post.

The post, which displayed Evans’ dedication to staying fit as a mom, accumulated over 27,000 likes and 400-plus comments for the WWE star.

WWE teases Lacey Evans’ return to SmackDown

Based on a series of vignettes featuring Evans, it appears WWE was gearing up for her return to the blue brand. Evans has been featured in video clips where she’s doing military training, which ties in with her real-life background in the United States Marine Corps.

The most recent arrived during the Friday, December 23, episode of SmackDown with the video including Evans in camouflage gear fighting against another soldier as part of training.

Other scenes have her crawling through mud, running, and standing at attention with other individuals wearing camo.

“It is your mission to destroy every other woman in WWE,” a voiceover says, with “The Mission Commences” appearing on the screen along with Evans’ dirtied face from training.

While WWE seems to be teasing her return, Evans recently made controversial comments about ADHD and autism that might have some fans calling for her to be released by the company.

According to Cageside Seats, the video Evans shared featured Joel D. Wallach, a veterinarian-turned-naturopathic physician,” claiming that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD didn’t exist when he was a kid.

As of this writing, WWE hasn’t commented on the situation with Evans. The latest controversy arrives after the company recently released NXT star Mandy Rose for having NSFW content she was selling on her subscription-based fan page that WWE felt was “outside of the parameters” of her deal.

Lacey Evans’ workouts include weights and yoga

The WWE video above features Evans engaging in various training with the military, something she’s done in the past and may even incorporate into her current routine.

While she’s no longer serving in the military, Evans stays fit with various activities, focused on cardio, weightlifting, and yoga.

Both activities were profiled in a 2020 video, with Evans workout with another military member named Natasha Woodruff. The duo worked on their back a bit in the gym, using a barbell to perform bent-over rows.

In addition, Evans and Woodruff met up with a yoga instructor who took them through a variety of poses and stretches from a session she referred to as a “gentle style of yoga” to help them relax.

The video, which features scenes from the show Military Makeover, also included Evans having an emotional conversation with Woodruff about her past trauma and the importance of moms being there for their kids.

“No matter what we go through, the minute we become parents and our babies need us, we can’t lock ourselves up. We can’t. Because they need mothers. They need strong, happy moms,” Evans said during the scene.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.