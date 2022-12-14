WWE’s Lacey Evans in holiday spirit with sizzling Santa costume

Lacey Evans wowed fans with her Santa costume for the holiday season. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

With the holiday season underway, WWE star Lacey Evans is counting down the days to Christmas with her fans and followers, as she recently donned a festive costume to celebrate.

Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella-Kadlec, posed in a sizzling red and white Santa dress costume featuring a low-cut top with thin straps to reveal her sculpted arms and shoulders.

The festive costume also featured glittery white speckles on the dress and furry white edges on the top and bottom portions. Evans had on a black belt with a silver buckle and what appeared to be nearly knee-high red-and-white striped socks or stockings.

The blonde beauty’s long hair flowed down past her chest, and she wore bold red lipstick with dark eyeliner and lashes. She topped off her look with a primarily green winter hat with a fuzzy red pom pom on top and cursive words indicating her love for Santa.

She shared two images of herself in the stunning attire on Instagram as she sat in a comfortable chair alongside a countertop.

“12 more days til Christmas! Did you make the nice list?” Evans asked followers in her caption, including hashtags for her 2023 Limitless Lady calendar.

Fans react to Lacey Evans’ Santa costume

Evans, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is among the famous WWE stars with over a million followers. Others include fellow SmackDown star Sonya Deville, NXT’s Mandy Rose, and Raw’s Alexa Bliss.

Followers and fans seemed to also be in the holiday spirit and showed their approval of Evans’ Christmas post. Over 37,000 likes were on the post and 490-plus comments as of this writing.

“Hottest Santa helper ever,” one fan remarked, while another wished a merry Christmas to Evans and her family.

Other fans commented that Evans looked “Gorgeous” and said the wrestling star looked “Very pretty and dressed for the holidays.”

Lacey Evans’ endorses WWE Shop merch

With Evans a popular superstar and USMC veteran, many fans support her various ventures. One of her promotions through her Instagram bio is her WWE Shop merchandise.

That includes various Men’s and Women’s Fanatics items available online, such as V-neck short and long-sleeve shirts, and pullover hoodies in various sizes.

All of the shirts or hoodies feature a similar patriotic look featuring an eagle and red, white, and blue as part of the graphics on the front. For Evans’ gear on the WWE Shop, prices range from $29.99 for t-shirts to $49.99 for a hoodie.

WWE stars likely generate affiliate commissions through fans purchasing their items at the WWE Shop, so Evans likely brings in some excellent additional earnings as she continues her in-ring work.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.