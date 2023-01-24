Wrestling star Lacey Evans delivered a unique message to fans as she shared a stunning image of herself from one of her outdoor photoshoots.

Evans, real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec, rocked a dark cowgirl look in the shoot, including a pair of short shorts and a tiny denim jacket or shirt, which was unbuttoned with her toned midsection revealed.

Atop her long blonde locks, the WWE star wore a matching black cowboy hat. To complete the head-to-toe attire, she appeared to have on knee-high black boots, which were partly visible in her photo.

For the gorgeous shot, she stood next to a fence, possibly watching nearby horses or other animals, with the background scenery blurred.

Evans was the focal point of the image taken by J.R. Hutter, who has photographed Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Scarlett Bordeaux, and other wrestling stars.

“She’s got her daddy’s tongue and temper. Sometimes her mouth could use a filter. God shook his head the day he built her……but I bet he smiled,” Evans wrote in her caption as she quoted lyrics from She Ain’t Right by Lee Brice.

The latest image from Evans collected over 900 comments and 63,000-plus likes as fans and followers reacted to the WWE star’s stunning image.

Lacey Evans’ next big WWE match looms

For weeks, WWE has teased Evans’ return to action through a series of video segments that spotlight her background in the United States Marines as she trains for her comeback.

Evans had been featured amongst the talents on WWE’s SmackDown, with a high-profile match against former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan late last year.

While she hasn’t been in the women’s championship picture lately, Evans could earn a title shot at WrestleMania later this year. She could be among the 30 women participating in the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

To earn a women’s title shot, she’ll need to be the last woman standing in the ring for the match. That can be tough, depending on which entrant she is and how many other women she has to throw over the top rope.

She’s got experience in the match, as she was the No. 1 entrant for the 2019 match and achieved two eliminations. Evans was eliminated eleventh and remained in the match for over 29 minutes, the fourth-longest time of all participants.

She had a singles match at the 2020 Royal Rumble before returning for the 2021 edition of the 30-woman match. Evans entered at No. 18, had one elimination, and was ultimately tossed out of the ring by Shayna Baszler.

Lacey Evans revealed Evolve Stone promotion

While Evans hasn’t been quite so active in the wrestling ring recently, it appears she’s been busy filming something to promote the brand Evolve Stone, as she unveiled an advertisement-style video on her Instagram.

According to Evolve’s website, they are the “only mortarless, color-throughout stone veneer that installs up to 10X faster” and are a “fraction of the weight” compared to competing brands. Additionally, their durable product is said to be “UV stable and moisture impermeable.”

Evans’ video on her IG opens with an aerial shot via drone as it moves across outdoor terrain and then focuses on a man dressed up as a cowboy in dark gear.

It’s revealed he’s standing a distance across from Evans and another man, both dressed like they’re in the Wild West. Everyone’s armed with nail guns in what seems like a shootout standoff.

After more close-up shots of everyone’s determined faces, a drone captures more overhead footage before the scene shifts. Evans is shown using a yellow DeWalt nail gun to put stone pieces onto a wall outside.

“Evolve Stone, nailed it,” Evans says at the end of the clip, blowing off the tip of her nail gun, similar to how a cowboy might blow off the tip of a smoking gun.

Evans mentioned in her caption that this was a project they were “working on on the farm.”

“I wanted the quickest, most durable and best looking stone and I found it. Easy install, no weather restrictions and uniquely colored with every cut!” she wrote in the IG video post’s caption.

Evans didn’t use any hashtags to indicate it was a sponsor, paid partnership, or advertisement. Still, by appearing in the video and promoting them to her 1.4 million followers, she must have some sort of affiliation with Evolve Stone.

Many of her fans will anxiously anticipate her arrival to the WWE ring again, whether it’s an upcoming SmackDown or the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is streaming Peacock at 8/7c on Saturday, January 28.