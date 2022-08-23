WWE’s Kayla Braxton wows in red swimsuit at beach

WWE’s Kayla Braxton shares a social media selfie. Pic credit: @kaylabraxtonwwe/Instagram

WWE star Kayla Braxton was soaking up the sun and captivating fans with her latest photo share from a Florida beach featuring a vibrant swimsuit.

The 31-year-old backstage interviewer and show host wore a stunning red swimsuit and a black and white patterned bucket hat on her head, covering her eyes and face from the sun.

In addition to her sizzling swimsuit and stylish hat, Kayla wore several bracelets and had her hair freely flowing as she appeared to be smirking for the camera.

She stood in the sand, giving a sideways pose in front of blue skies and the ocean to create a gorgeous beach scene.

“Why be salty when you can be sandy?” she wrote in her caption, with over 26,000 Likes arriving on the IG post.

It also picked up over 400 comments from fans admiring a rare swimsuit image from the WWE TV personality.

Braxton’s no stranger to swimwear, though, as she’s shown other images, including the jaw-dropping bikini pic she shared with fans in mid-June.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“How to get a bikini body : put a bikini on your body,” she wrote in an amusing caption for a photo of herself from Saint Petersburg, Florida.

That pic also received much attention, with over 41,000 Likes and 1,000-plus individuals commenting.

Fans react to Kayla’s red swimsuit beach shot

Various fans and followers also dropped by Kayla’s latest IG photo to give their reactions to her red swimsuit from the beach. Most feedback was positive for the WWE star, as many fans were in awe of her latest look from the beach.

“Who needs Baywatch!!! I’m gonna go in the water and hope for a cramp,” one commenter joked.

Pic credit: @kaylabraxtonwwe/Instagram

Another fan suggested Kayla could be cast as the next Little Mermaid princess for Disney.

Pic credit: @kaylabraxtonwwe/Instagram

“You ending summer off right here 😮🔥,” another fan wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @kaylabraxtonwwe/Instagram

With less than a month until summer officially ends, it appears Kayla is definitely enjoying her time at the beach. The longtime WWE personality probably welcomes that beach time to relax and recuperate following a busy schedule on the road with WWE each week.

Kayla is among WWE’s top 25 photos of the week

Each week, WWE shows off the top 25 photos featuring various WWE stars from Instagram. The past week’s selections were Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Maxxine Dupri.

Kayla Braxton also made WWE’s top 25 list with a selfie as she posed in a bright green top.

The photo picked up about the same level of interest as her swimsuit pic above. However, the new beach photo will likely surpass the number of Likes and comments, likely landing Kayla back on WWE’s weekly list.

Fans can see Kayla when she appears on WWE’s SmackDown airing this Friday on Fox. A second-round matchup in the women’s tag team tournament featuring Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne taking on Raquel and Aliyah is amongst the scheduled matches.

In addition, Kayla is among the hosts of the weekly streaming show, WWE’s The Bump, which arrives Wednesdays at 1/12c on WWE social media.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.