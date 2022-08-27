WWE’s Kayla Braxton sizzles in orange dress for SmackDown

WWE star Kayla Braxton showed fans her sizzling look for SmackDown. Pic credit: @kaylabraxtonwwe/Instagram

With SmackDown set to hit Little Caesars Arena for another exciting installment, WWE personality Kayla Braxton gave fans a look at the tight orange dress she planned to wear during the show.

In a photo she posted on her Instagram Friday, the 31-year-old sports broadcaster wore a thigh-skimming orange dress with wedge sandals on her feet.

Braxton’s hair cascaded down her back as she glanced over her shoulder towards viewers with a hand brushing against her face slightly and the other placed on her lower back.

The popular WWE interviewer and host included Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena as her geotagged location. She gave credit to Jet Emini for her makeup and WWE Video Producer Andrew Karr for the photo.

Braxton also used a pizza-themed caption with her stunning look to further captivate fans ahead of the Friday night television show.

“In Detroit and Feeling Hot’ N Ready for #Smackdown! 🍕 😛” she wrote, playing up the fact the blue brand was putting on its show at an arena named after the pizza chain.

Fans react to Kayla Braxton’s stunning look

With over 700,000 followers on Instagram and lots of viewers watching her on WWE SmackDown or The Bump, Kayla Braxton has plenty of popularity. Her latest post featuring that sizzling orange dress picked up over 15,000 Likes and hundreds of comments.

“Kayla you are absolutely stunning,” one fan remarked in the comment section.

“That dress is stunning on you,” another fan said, praising the WWE star’s latest attire ahead of SmackDown.

“This is the way the Oranges look at me in the produce aisle,” a fan joked, reacting to her look.

Kayla also showed off black dress with friend

When she’s not rocking a stunning orange dress for SmackDown, Kayla Braxton is rocking a stunning black dress with a four-legged friend.

On Thursday, she shared several posts in which she was cuddling with an adorable dog, whom she referred to as her “main b***h” in a behind-the-scenes photo post.

In the images, Braxton is in a tiny black dress, seated on the floor with black low-top sneakers on her feet. She also has her hair done up with double buns on top as she shows love for her furry pal.

The original photo share (below) received over 18,000 Likes and numerous comments from fans in admiration of Kayla Braxton’s look and of course the cute dog in the pic with her.

“But Mom I love him,” she wrote in her caption suggesting she wanted a new pet.

It’s unknown if Kayla took that dog home, but based on the posts, it seemed she was a huge fan of the cute canine.

Meanwhile, she was ready to appear on another episode of WWE SmackDown with plenty of big matches on the way for the Friday show in Detroit, Michigan. Among them was the Last Chance Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

Competing teams included Natalya with Sonya Deville, Xia Li with Shotzi Blackheart, Nikki A.S.H. with Doudrop, and Dana Brooke with Tamina. The match was set in motion when it was revealed that first-round winners, Toxic Attraction, were out of the tournament due to an injury suffered by Gigi Dolin.

The winners of the Fatal 4-Way match would move on to take on the team of Raquel and Aliyah in the semifinals. The winner of that match would advance to the finals against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the vacated WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.