WWE’s Jacy Jayne wows in leather pants for merch reveal

WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne looked fantastic as she promoted Toxic Attraction merch for WWE. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

WWE star Jacy Jayne is part of the captivating trio known as Toxic Attraction in NXT and recently helped promote the group’s eye-catching shirt.

Jacy, real name Taylor Grado, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a stunning set of images showing herself rocking the new Toxic Attraction top and a pair of shiny black leather or faux leather pants.

The wrestling star wore her t-shirt in a modified fashion, as she kept the bottom portion rolled up and tied in the middle to reveal her midsection. Jacy may have also cut off its sleeves, creating a crop top look.

In true rockstar style, Jacy wore a pair of stylish shades, thin necklaces, a belly button ring, and a couple of metal chains extending around her waist.

She wore bold red lipstick and dark eyeliner with the brunette beauty’s hair styled up in a double bun and curly locks hanging past her shoulders.

Jacy posed, kneeling on a white couch with various red pillows scattered over the furniture and curtains behind her. The luxurious setup was where she and fellow Toxic Attraction stars recorded a promotional clip for their shirt.

“THE Attraction 🥀 THE Moment,” Jacy wrote in her IG post’s caption.

Jacy’s gorgeous look got fans’ and followers’ attention, as it had over 11,000 likes and 220-plus comments as of this writing.

Toxic Attraction featured on NXT show

Jacy appeared as part of this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT show on USA, as she joined the rest of Toxic Attraction in the ring for a promotional segment.

The group wore their new shirts as part of the in-ring segment, with Jacy and her tag team partner, Gigi Dolin, discussing how they wanted to reclaim the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belts.

All the talking got the attention of the current tag champs, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who came to the ring to interrupt. However, they found themselves outnumbered by the trio who delivered a beatdown and stood tall over the women’s tag team.

Most likely, fans will see Jacy and Gigi take on Katana and Kayden at the upcoming NXT Deadline event, set for Saturday, December 10, in Florida.

Jacy Jayne promoted Toxic Attraction merch with allies

Jacy’s latest look was also part of a promotional video alongside her Toxic Attraction allies, including NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, in support of the group’s unique men’s shirt.

Each group member delivered a line in their quick clip, with Jacy asking fans if they “Like what they see?” and Gigi suggesting they needed to click the link on the IG Story post to check out the shirt.

The group promoted the men’s We Are The Attraction shirt, a special item offered at WWE Shop. The shirt, which sells for $19.99, features a vintage rockstar look with the group’s photo in black and white on the front and the words “We Are The” above it, with “Attraction” below it.

It’s one of several Toxic Attraction items currently available from WWE Shop, which Rose, Gigi, and Jacy promote via their social media channels. Fans have seen the group as stars of NXT, with the possibility of a move to the main roster in the coming year.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.