WWE’s Jacy Jayne shows off fit physique after SmackDown match gets canceled

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne was back in the gym after receiving some tough news about her match. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Jacy Jayne is rolling with the punches following disappointing news and showing off her bulging biceps following her recent workout.

The 26-year-old wrestling star shared an image on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which featured her wearing a black sports bra top with some stylish grey and black leggings.

In one hand was her phone to snap a shot of her fit physique, while she had her other arm flexed to display her huge bicep and shoulder muscles.

She completed her look with a dark baseball cap, wireless headphones, and a pair of black and white sneakers for her workout session.

“In my zone,” Jayne wrote at the bottom of her IG Story slide, seemingly unfazed by the recent announcement about her match.

Jayne is part of the popular alliance Toxic Attraction alliance, led by Mandy Rose on NXT. While Rose is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Jayne held the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team titles twice alongside her teammate, Gigi Dolin.

Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram Story

The duo lost their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belts a month ago, but became part of a Fatal 4-Way to determine new champions after Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade fell apart, vacating the titles.

However, the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Toxic Attraction to become new champs in the Fatal 4-Way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Toxic Attraction made their main roster debut on last week’s SmackDown and was set to appear again in another huge match for the blue brand.

Jacy Jayne helped Toxic Attraction to huge win

Jayne and her tag partner Gigi gained serious momentum on the main roster, winning a first-round match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament last Friday. That match arrived on SmackDown and featured Toxic Attraction against the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya Neidhart.

Originally, the team of NXT’s Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons was booked for the match. However, WWE revealed Stark was injured in her recent Heatwave match against Mandy Rose and that Lyons was medically unavailable to compete.

That allowed Toxic Attraction to take over the spot and the spotlight, getting a big win on WWE’s SmackDown on Fox.

It came down to Natalya locking a Sharpshooter submission hold on Gigi Dolin. However, Gigi wasn’t the legal superstar in the ring, as she hadn’t tagged in. That allowed Jacy Jayne to take advantage, rushing in the ring to grab Natalya for a surprise pinfall victory.

The shocking win was the first for Toxic Attraction following their main roster debut. It also propelled them to the tournament’s second round, with the duo set to face Raquel and Aliyah on Friday. The winners would battle Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After last Friday’s victory, Jayne shared highlight footage on her Instagram with the caption “Smackdown Toxic Takeover” and a blue heart emoji. The highlights included several big moves from the match, including Jayne getting the winning pinfall.

WWE reveals SmackDown match canceled

On Monday, WWE revealed the unfortunate news that Gigi Dolin had suffered an injury, which meant Toxic Attraction would be unable to continue competing in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.

In place of their match, WWE announced that a second-chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match would occur on SmackDown.

The WWE tournament announcement didn’t clarify which four teams would participate in the match. Teams that lost in the tournament’s first round were Sonya Deville with Natalya, Nikki A.S.H. with Doudrop, Xia Li with Shotzi, and Dana Brooke with Tamina.

A team featuring Alexa Bliss and Asuka officially lost their second-round match, with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeating them on this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

Jacy Jayne and plenty of WWE fans are likely hoping Gigi Dolin has a speedy return from injury, as Toxic Attraction seemed ready to take advantage of the main roster spotlight.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.