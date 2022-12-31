WWE’s Jacy Jayne rocks crop top and leggings for wrestling mentor reunion

WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne reunited with her wrestling mentor, WWE Hall of Famer Brian Wickens. Pic credit: @jacyjaynewwe/Instagram

With wrestling star Mandy Rose gone from WWE, NXT will be in the hands of other stars, including Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, two of Rose’s allies in Toxic Attraction.

Jayne, real name Taylor Grado, recently revealed several photos of herself in which she celebrated one of her mentors in professional wrestling, Brian Wickens, better known as Bushwacker Luke.

She shared two pics of herself posing side-by-side with the WWE Hall of Famer at Pan Filo’s Beach Bar & Grill in Clearwater, Florida.

Jayne mainly wore black attire, including curve-hugging leggings and a crop top showing a bit of her midriff with a belly-button ring. She had a sleek leather jacket on as her top.

Along with straight black hair, Jayne also didn’t have on quite as much makeup as she usually does when appearing in NXT.

It was certainly a different look for Jayne, who is frequently seen in full-on rockstar mode when she hits the ring with her tag team partner Gigi.

Jacy Jayne reunites with wrestling mentor

Taking to Instagram, Jayne shared two photos of herself in the all-black casual attire, which also included a pair of white high-top sneakers.

In her caption, Jayne credited Wickens with helping her at his gym while she worked in the independent wrestling scene. She said he encouraged her to get “bigger [and] stronger” and “work harder.”

Years later, she’s now among the talents in WWE NXT and is a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen him, and showing him how far I’ve come since then was a really cool moment and a moment I’ll always cherish❤️,” she wrote in part of her caption about her mentor.

Jayne’s IG post picked up 12,000-plus likes from fans admiring the reunion with the WWE legend. There were also many comments reacting to the moment and her latest look.

Jayne has promoted WWE’s Toxic Attraction merch

Jayne continues to star in NXT alongside her tag team partner in Toxic Attraction, despite their leader’s recent release.

Several weeks ago, the trio was featured in several pieces of promotional content trying to sell fans the latest Toxic Attraction merchandise at WWE Shop.

That included Jayne modeling a Toxic Attraction t-shirt, sleek black leather or latex pants, and a pair of cool shades as she knelt on a couch for several pics.

WWE stars tend to generate side commissions for promoting the various online merch through links on their social media.

Even though the popular alliance no longer has its leader Rose, WWE Shop still sells some merchandise featuring her likeness alongside Jacy and Gigi’s.

As of this writing, only two Toxic Attraction items remain on the website. There’s a men’s black Toxic Attraction “We Are The Attraction” t-shirt in various sizes featuring Rose, Gigi, and Jayne on the front and a Toxic Attraction Snapback Hat.

The items sell for $29.99 and $24.99, respectively. Most likely, other items featured on WWE Shop quickly sold out after Rose’s release as fans looked for ways to show support for the fired wrestling star.

Jayne and Toxic Attraction may get new merch, or even a new leader in place of Rose, as they continue to progress in WWE NXT.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.