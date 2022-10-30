Gigi Dolin recently dressed up as Chucky for a WWE NXT battle royal. Pic credit: @gigidolin_wwe/Instagram

WWE star Gigi Dolin, real name Priscilla Kelly, continues to show how much she loves Halloween and the scary characters celebrated during the season.

That includes the iconic killer doll Chucky from the Child’s Play movies, who Gigi sat down with during NXT’s Halloween Havoc while attempting to help her WWE ally ahead of a match.

Gigi wasn’t dressed as the popular horror movie character at Halloween Havoc but revealed she wore the costume for a recent NXT event.

On Friday, Gigi showed off her stunning Chucky costume on Instagram, which featured skimpy denim overalls similar to the doll which hugged the wrestling star’s curves.

She wore a short-sleeved shirt similar to the demonic doll featuring yellow, blue, red, and white stripes. Her look also featured long red boot-like stockings over red fishnet tights and black boots.

Gigi’s bright orange hair already perfectly matched Chucky’s recognizable hair. Adding to her look, she had some fake stitches and scars on her forehead and near her lips, visible in several of her images.

Gigi Dolin goes as Chucky for NXT event

WWE superstars have been in the Halloween spirit, including Shotzi Blackheart, who recently enjoyed worms with Boogeyman. Several superstars also dressed up in costumes during NXT’s Halloween Havoc event, including Shotzi and Roxanne Perez.

While Shotzi was Beetlejuice and Roxanne channeled Pennywise at NXT’s big event, Gigi was Chucky for a recent live show. She shared four unique images of herself on Instagram showing her sizzling costume, with the first showing a sideways stance in front of a black curtain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Additional pics gave closeup views of Gigi’s costume, with “Wanna Play?” written on the front pocket of her denim overalls. Her impressive makeup was also visible, showing stitched-up scars and dark red eye shadow as part of the creative look.

A final shot in the series of pics features Gigi snarling for the camera while holding a can of an energy drink and giving another look at her striped shirt with a cutout section and denim overalls with red buttons.

Gigi also used Chucky’s famous “Wanna play” for her IG post’s caption, adding a knife emoji for effect.

According to Diva Dirt’s report, Gigi wore the Chucky costume as part of a women’s battle royal at a recent NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida. The winner, Thea Hail, got to face NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for the title later that evening. Rose successfully retained her title in the main event.

Days before she participated in the NXT match, she posed with the killer doll for an Instagram selfie.

“Your friend til the end,” she wrote in the caption, referring to another of Chucky’s famous lines from the movies.

While Gigi met Chucky during Halloween Havoc, fellow WWE star Liv Morgan appeared in the TV series for a recent episode alongside the killer doll. Morgan said she reached out to WWE to appear in Season 2 of the series.

Fans react to Gigi Dolin’s stunning costume

As a member of NXT’s Toxic Attraction, Gigi gets plenty of attention when she heads to the ring with her allies, Jacy Jayne and the NXT Women’s Champion, or when she’s competing against various opponents.

She also grabs attention by modeling different looks on social media, including this spooky-but-sizzling demon costume for Halloween.

Her growing Instagram following gets each photo or video post she shares plenty of likes and comments. Her Chucky costume picked up over 64,000 likes and 800-plus comments from fans admiring the look.

“If only the Child’s Play remake was like this!!! ☺️☺️☺️🖤🖤🖤,” a fan commented about Gigi’s captivating Chucky costume.

Pic credit: @gigi_dolinwwe/Instagram

“Cool getup there, and I don’t even like Chucky,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @gigi_dolinwwe/Instagram

“Best Chucky Costume EVER!!!😮Gigi wins!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one individual remarked about her outfit.

Pic credit: @gigidolin_wwe

Gigi Dolin’s WWE merch includes Toxic Attraction items

Gigi continues to grow in popularity as a WWE superstar thanks to her regular appearances on NXT alongside Rose and Jayne. She’s approaching 400,000 followers on Instagram. As she gains more followers like Rose, she’s likely to land some profitable sponsorship deals.

Meanwhile, her main brand is WWE NXT, and the WWE Shop carries items bearing Gigi’s likeness alongside Rose and Jayne for Toxic Attraction merch. The shop currently sells Fanatics branded short and long-sleeve t-shirts for men and women.

In addition, there’s a stunning NXT 2.0 Sublimated Plaque which features Gigi wearing some of her green and black ring gear in the picture.

Along with that, Gigi is one of the many wrestling stars featured on a WWE trading card and is likely to have a few action figures as her career continues with the company.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.