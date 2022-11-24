WWE star Emma shares a selfie while enjoying a drink in Las Vegas in June 2022. Pic credit: @emmawwe/Instagram

Fans and followers of WWE star Emma recently got to see her return to the wrestling ring with WWE SmackDown, and she’s continued to share stunning pics on her social media in a variety of bikinis.

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, unveiled her latest pic on Instagram (below), modeling a skimpy two-piece featuring a soft white and baby pink checkered pattern. The top featured a unique cut for the shoulder straps and string straps on the bottoms.

For her bedroom selfie, Emma leaned back on a bed with a gorgeous red spread and several fluffy pillows behind her, including a few pink ones and others with flowers on them. She gazed toward the photo viewer while tilting her head back a bit.

She went barefoot for the shoot and didn’t have any visible accessories. Emma’s short straight hair fell just past her shoulders, and she wore dark eyeliner and lashes along with a light pink lipstick shade.

“It’s bikini weather somewhere,” she wrote in her caption, which included a silly face emoji but no location for her shoot.

Based on the photo and recent WWE return, Emma has kept her fitness level at an optimum level. Her latest post got plenty of attention, too, picking up over 35,000 likes and 470-plus comments for the WWE SmackDown star.

It’s not the first time Emma has rocked the pink and white checkered bikini, as she previously showed fans another side of herself in the swimwear in October.

That post included a simple “Good morning” message from the wrestling star as she posed facing away from the camera and appeared to have opened some shades to let in sunlight from a window.

Fans react to Emma’s bikini post

Fans recently saw Emma return to WWE in the past several weeks, as she showed up as a surprise opponent for the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Ahead of that, she’d already built a fanbase thanks to her previous appearance in WWE and other wrestling promotions. Like other stars, including Charlotte Flair and Mandy Rose, Emma has a large Instagram following with a current count of 1.5 million followers.

Many fans offered feedback and praise for the WWE star’s latest post as they flooded the comment section.

“Even in winter, Emma finds a way,” one fan commented on her bikini pic.

“It is always bikini weather for you,” another fan remarked, including multiple heart emojis with the comment.

Another fan said Emma was “looking awesome” and said they were happy she was getting another shot with WWE. They also wished her “all the happiness and success.”

Emma pushes herself in workouts, focuses on macros

Getting in shape to be a professional wrestler takes plenty of work, and based on previous video evidence, Emma is definitely putting in that work!

In 2018, a Facebook video showed her intense training session. It featured Emma working with battle ropes, a kettlebell, and pushing a sled as only part of her routine. There’s likely a lot more, as she’s revealed she loves lifting weights and includes exercises like squats and deadlifts.

Regarding her diet, Emma previously told Muscle and Fitness magazine that she focused heavily on the macronutrients in her food choices.

“I don’t cut anything out of my diet but I do pay attention to my macros. I can eat a variety of different foods as long as I stay within my macros limit,” she said, adding that individuals can use MyFitnessPal or other apps to track macros.

In addition, Emma said she typically had four meals in a day, but that could change depending on how things go.

“If I am up early it will more likely be six meals. If I am short of time I’ll have less meals but with more macros to balance it out,” she told M&F.

She continues to look fantastic in and out of the wrestling ring, thanks to her commitment to a focused diet and intense workouts.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.