WWE star Dana Brooke shared a stunning photo of herself on her birthday. Pic credit: @ashasebera_danabrooke/Instagram

WWE superstar Dana Brooke revealed a jaw-dropping look to her fans and followers while celebrating her latest trip around the sun.

Dana officially turned 34 on Tuesday and unveiled a photo of herself topless, except for a piece of yellow “Caution” tape across her chest.

The stunning wrestling star wore baggy black pants on her legs, which may have been a faux leather or silky material such as sleepwear.

She sat on a white sofa with a comfortable-looking large white throw or blanket underneath her.

Dana kept her hair up in a gorgeous style and had her makeup looking flawless as she posed with her head toward one side and both hands behind her hair, which showed off her impressive shoulder muscles.

Dana wore an oversized black cross earring as an accessory dangling from her ear.

“CAUTION! This is 34… bringing in another year! DONT TELL ME I DIDNT WARN YA! ⚠️Grateful, blessed, & honored for the overwhelming amount of messages, texts, & calls! It really means the world to me with the constant support & abundance of love!!!” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Fans react to Dana Brooke’s birthday photo

After sharing her Instagram photo on Tuesday, Dana quickly received lots of feedback. As of this writing, there were over 32,000 likes and 800-plus comments, many of which offered happy birthday greetings.

“Happy birthday Warrior Princess 🎊🎉🎊🎉,” one fan remarked on Dana’s IG post.

“Happy birthday!! You give me ECW Trinity vibes!!” another commenter said, referring to the former Extreme Championship Wrestling star who once wore a strip of yellow “Caution” tape before Dana.

“Happy Birthday to The Best WWE 24/7 Champion @ashasebera_danabrooke 🔥❤️🏆👑,” another fan wrote.

Dana Brooke shares total body workout

Dana has been with WWE since signing in 2013 and then debuting with NXT in 2014. She ultimately moved up to the main roster, where she battled some of the top competitors and formed a tag team with Mandy Rose at one point. The duo competed as part of last year’s WrestleMania 37 in Tag Team Turmoil.

Dana won her first title in 2020, the WWE 24/7 Championship, which she went on to win 15 times. That title has been officially retired as of earlier this month when Nikki Cross won it and threw it in the trash.

The 5-foot-3 wrestling star has an incredible physique, and that is due to a lot of time spent working out. Dana, real name Ashley Mae Sebera, also has a background in fitness and bodybuilding competitions.

She’s competed in the Arnold Classic multiple times, with finishes in the top 15 in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Dana appeared on fellow WWE superstar Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, in 2020, taking him through a full-body workout involving some boxing. She said she needed to try something new after years of using a similar routine.

“Everything I was doing before that I was doing again, I wasn’t seeing results. I needed to change it up,” Dana told Sheamus about one point in her gym training.

She said it was after she met the “love of her life,” a bare-knuckle boxer and mixed martial arts fighter, that she noticed his unique training.

He introduced her to his nonstop workout using boxing moves. Dana said she started the routine as it had other exercises she was familiar with, including pushups, dips, pull-ups, medicine balls, and battle ropes.

“It was in such a different flow because you constantly had to use your hands, and it’s not only physical, but it’s also mental. You have to think about it,” she said of the challenging routine.

Dana said that style of training also helps in the ring, since thinking while putting on matches is helpful for making things entertaining and also essential to keeping oneself and their opponent safe.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.