WWE star Cora Jade shared a sweet moment with her boyfriend outdoors. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

With Mandy Rose out of WWE, other NXT stars are looking to make a name for themselves in her place, including several women Rose befriended while part of the company.

Among them is Cora Jade, currently in her “Generation of Jade” phase, which includes unleashing her fury on several rivals.

When she’s not taking it to opponents in the wrestling ring, she’s likely enjoying time with her boyfriend, NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The couple posed for a gorgeous snap, with Cora rocking a purple bikini with lime green and orange trim around the top and bottoms. The color scheme may have matched Cora’s in-ring attire at one point or even the popular character Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Bron wore a pair of dark blue trunks, with his muscular frame a highlight in the photo, as well as a shoulder tattoo. Cora’s inkwork on one arm was also visible as she rocked some tinted shades and kept her hair tied back.

She posed in Bron’s arms outdoors with lush foliage and blue skies with thin clouds behind them. Cora had one hand on Bron’s chest as he planted a sweet smooch on her cheek, and she soaked up the moment.

“More in love with you every day,” she wrote, including a heart emoji as part of the caption.

Bron and Cora participated in New Year’s Evil

This past week, WWE’s NXT showcased their New Year’s Evil event, which featured championship bouts and matches to determine contenders or settle feuds.

Cora was part of the card in a 20-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal. The winner of the match would become the new No. 1 contender, getting the right to take on WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Roxanne and Cora have a history, first as friends and then as heated rivals following Cora’s decision to cost Roxanne a previous chance to win the title. However, Perez won the NXT Women’s Championship weeks ago, taking the title away from Rose after an epic reign.

Unfortunately for Cora, she was thrown out of the battle royal early, causing her to become enraged. She attempted to return at one point, only to get tossed out a second time. According to Bleacher Report, Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ended up as the last two competitors but knocked each other off the side aprons simultaneously, resulting in a tie.

Also, during the event, Cora’s boyfriend, Bron, defended his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller. However, an issue with one of the ropes caused the match to end after Waller fell out of the ring and got counted out. Due to the ring rope mishap, the two rivals will have a rematch to decide the championship in a steel cage at Vengeance.

Cora promotes her WWE merchandise with NXT

As of this writing, Cora Jade has yet to take on many outside endeavors or endorsements, choosing to focus on her professional wrestling career with WWE.

However, she occasionally has new merchandise which she promotes from the WWE Shop. Many superstars receive an affiliate commission from sales of their merch that fans purchase online.

In late November, Cora was in promotional mode, showing two of her “Generation of Jade” t-shirts available for purchase. Both shirts were black backgrounds with colorful graphics.

One featured a purple heart dripping paint or purple blood with a barbwire wrapped around it and “Generation of Jade” printed in pink, white, and yellow.

The other shirt had “GENERATION” in pink and green, with “JADE” in large white letters. A broken skateboard was visible beneath the phrase, with one broken half green and the other pink.

There are still a variety of shirts available with the above designs, including men’s and women’s t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and hoodies. Prices for the items range from $22.49 to $49.99 at WWE Shop.

Additionally, Cora has an NXT 2.0 Sublimated Plaque available for $29.99, featuring her image on the front with fiery pink and white graphics behind her.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.