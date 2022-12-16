WWE’s Cora Jade shares Mandy Rose throwback following NXT star’s release

WWE’s Cora Jade shared a throwback featuring her former NXT colleague. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Following the release of WWE star Mandy Rose, her NXT colleague Cora Jade seems to be reminiscing over some time they’d spent together.

Cora took to her social media to share a throwback image featuring herself with Rose on one side and fellow NXT star Indi Hartwell standing on the other.

Rose wears a light crop top in the photo revealing her toned midsection and arms. She’s paired it with some light blue jeans, a Gucci belt, and a Gucci purse she’s clutching by her side. The former WWE star has her long hair flowing down and a smile on her face.

Cora and Indi are also all smiles in what looks like it might be a picture from last year. The photo has Cora with a baseball cap on backward, a black crop top, and blue jeans, with her hair in long braids.

Indi also keeps the crop top theme going, although she wears a white and pink one with a floral design on it. She’s paired it with white jeans and lets her long dark hair hang down her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cora has her arms around both Rose and Indi, with a table nearby featuring Capri Sun drink pouches on it. Indi’s also holding one of the drinks up for the shot.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Cora’s photo arrived after Rose’s WWE release

On Wednesday, Monsters and Critics reported that Mandy Rose got fired by WWE due to content she’d shared on her FanTime subscription page, as WWE felt it was “outside of the parameters” of her deal with the company.

The news of her firing arrived less than 24 hours after she surprisingly dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Rose hasn’t been active on her social media since Wednesday, December 14, when she was on Twitter retweeting and replying to fans or fellow NXT stars who praised her lengthy reign as champion.

That included Jacy Jayne, who was part of Rose’s faction known as Toxic Attraction, along with fellow NXT star Gigi Dolin.

Pic credit: @WWE_MandyRose/Twitter

Cora’s throwback photo arrived several hours after the reports about Rose’s firing had been circulating online. Cora didn’t make any additional comments about Rose’s release and appeared to simply share a photo that a fan had posted.

The duo had some history within NXT, with Cora getting an opportunity to take on Rose early after she’d won the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Their match occurred in November 2021, less than a month after Rose won the title at Halloween Havoc.

In December of 2021, Cora was in the ring with Rose again, but this time as part of a women’s War Games match at the War Games event. Cora teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray (now Alba Fyre), and Iyo Sky to take on Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai. Cora gritted through a brutal match and was part of the winning side.

The matches occurred when Cora was still a face, and she’s since turned heel with the “Generation of Jade” part of her new approach in NXT. Her former friend Roxanne now holds the NXT Women’s title, which could lead to further feuds between them.

Cora Jade promotes WWE merch

While her former WWE colleague Rose has many side ventures, including fitness and skin care products, Cora Jade has yet to unveil any of her own. However, she recently revealed her Generation of Jade merchandise.

Like other superstars, her official merch is available through WWE Shop. Cora shared a post promoting the various shirts she has available with her trademark slogan written on them with colorful graphics.

WWE stars can generate additional revenue from fans purchasing their merch, as they provide links on their social media that give them an affiliate commission.

As of this writing, various items are available from Cora’s line of merchandise, including women’s long and short sleeve v-neck t-shirts, men’s skateboard pullover hoodies, and more.

The items feature the “Generation of Jade” phrase in pink, green, white, and green text, with one shirt featuring a heart wrapped in barbwire and another with a broken skateboard graphic.

WWE Shop is promoting their merch as great holiday gifts for fans, with the prices of Cora’s merch ranging from $29.99 to $49.99, depending on the item.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.