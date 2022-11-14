WWE’s Cora Jade rocks crop top with skimpy shorts before NXT event

WWE superstar Cora Jade participated in the recent NXT Orlando show. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Wrestling star Elayna Black, best known as Cora Jade in WWE, looked incredible in a recent image she shared ahead of her appearance at an NXT event.

The 21-year-old from Chicago, Illinois, currently works with WWE’s NXT brand, where she’s been unleashing the “Generation of Jade” as part of her persona.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, she shared a mirror selfie prior to the NXT event, wearing a cream-colored crop top that revealed her toned arms, shoulders, and midsection.

She paired that with some skimpy black ripped shorts featuring five buttons running up the middle. She kept her long dark hair flowing down and had some gorgeous inkwork visible on her arm as she held her phone up to take the shot.

Cora’s accessories included a small, stylish bag by her side, shades atop her head, and minimal jewelry, including a ring and thin colorful bracelet.

“NXT ORLANDO,” Cora wrote over her IG Story slide as an advertisement for her upcoming appearance.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Cora Jade participated in NXT match

Cora’s photo above was ahead of her appearance at the NXT live show in Orlando, Florida, where she took on Ivy Nile in the ring. According to WrestleZone, Cora was victorious in the match.

The show also featured the debut of one of NXT’s newest stars, former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda. Valerie was on the losing side in her debut as she teamed up with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to battle Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail.

In addition, Cora’s boyfriend Bronn Breaker also competed in a match. The NXT Champion and The Creed Brothers defeated Veer Mahaan, Sanga, and Von Wagner.

Other superstars involved in the event included Wes Lee, Nikkita Lyons, Zoey Stark, Tank Ledger, and Grayson Waller.

WWE star Raquel helped Cora Jade get fit

Staying in incredible shape takes lots of work and dedication, but it seems Cora’s had no problem with her fitness. She may have gained a few valuable tips from her former tag partner Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, the duo competed in the Dusty Classic, a women’s tag team tournament. A segment arrived on WWE’s YouTube channel in which Raquel gave Cora an early wake-up call so they could hit the gym.

In the workout montage, Raquel and Cora perform various exercises, including bench presses, bicep curls, pull-ups, and medicine ball tosses to each other.

They move from the gym to the beautiful outdoors to finish the routine with cardio, sit-ups, and push-ups. Raquel mentions it’s to help with their “stamina” so they could keep going “match after match” in the tournament.

When teaming with Raquel, Cora was still a babyface superstar. The duo won their opening-round matchup in the tournament, defeating Valentina Feroz and Yulisa León, before falling to Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in the second round.

Raquel has moved up to the main roster and has been one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Cora has embraced her new heel side in NXT, turning against friend and former tag partner Roxanne Perez.

It’s led to matches between Cora and Roxanne, as well as a meeting between Cora and Raquel in the ring.

While the above video arrived months ago as part of the promotion for the Dusty Classic, Cora still seems to have maintained a high fitness level to keep herself ready for the ring. She’s needed it to take on a variety of formidable foes, including her former tag team partners, Raquel and Roxanne.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.