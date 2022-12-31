WWE’s Cora Jade rocks crop top with jeans to reveal ‘adult purchase’

WWE NXT’s Cora Jade rocked a stylish, casual look to reveal her big purchase. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

As NXT moves forward without top women’s star Mandy Rose, others will look to rise up and seize the spotlight, including WWE star Cora Jade.

Jade has received a singles push this past year which has featured her in a feud with former friend and tag team partner Roxanne Perez, who recently became NXT Women’s Champion.

With her career on the rise in WWE, Jade recently revealed to fans that she made an “adult purchase.”

The NXT star wore attire quite different than her typical ring gear, as she donned a beige crop top showing her midriff and some light-wash jeans.

Jade wore a Gucci belt with a gold buckle and black and white Converse high-top sneakers as part of her casual but stylish look. Accessories included her trademark black choker and several bracelets visible on her arm.

She kept her long brown hair flowing down her frontside and shades atop her head. Jade posed, sitting on the hood of a white Mercedes Benz with a large yellow bow on it.

“I made an adult purchase today 🤍 Very grateful for this life ✨,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption.

WWE stars celebrate Cora Jade’s purchase

The latest Instagram share from Cora Jade picked up over 32,000 likes and 450-plus comments for the WWE star.

“Congrats !! U deserve it ! 👏🙌 #biggirlnow 😘,” former NXT star Mandy Rose wrote.

“Queen of driving 💓,” wrote WWE’s Dakota Kai.

Others commented on her pic and announcement, including Natalya Neidhart and Jacy Jayne.

“😍🔥 yay hopefully you won’t kill me in this one!!” Jayne joked.

Cora Jade’s side promotions include WWE merch

Jade’s still among the rising talent in WWE NXT and is growing her social media as her popularity rises. With that, she’ll be able to promote additional ventures, including any brands or side businesses she might start.

For now, her main promotion is her WWE character and the associated merchandise. She shared a post showing Generation of Jade merch to her fans earlier in December.

In the IG post, she’s posing in her trademark purple, black, silver, and white ring gear, along with a spiked baseball cap. The post also features several of her specifically-branded t-shirts from the WWE Shop.

“Available now 🤘🏻🖤 link in bio @wweshop,” Jade wrote.

As of this writing, WWE Shop features a variety of Jade’s merchandise, including Broken Skateboard t-shirts for men and women.

There’s also only the black Cora Jade Generation of Jade t-shirt remaining for men, which shows it was a popular design.

Additionally, fans of the NXT star can purchase her sublimated plaque featuring a photo of Jade against a pink background.

Typically, superstars receive affiliate commissions from fans buying through their links, which makes it increasingly profitable for Jade as her popularity grows in WWE.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.