Not long after setting a Royal Rumble record she might not necessarily have wanted, Chelsea Green is sending temperatures soaring again with her latest images.

The 31-year-old wrestling star made her big return to WWE as part of the annual women’s Rumble match, and despite her hyping up her entrance to the ring, she was quickly eliminated in mere seconds.

She’s now making light of her record with a stunning new photo of herself rocking a sparkly sequin-covered bra and sleek black panties.

Green leans forward in the pic, with her long locks falling down toward her chest and her arms folded somewhat over her bra.

For her makeup, she’s kept the eyebrows light and lashes dark, contrasting them with a pink eye shadow that pops.

“The greatest 5 seconds of your life,” Green’s caption says, referring to her time spent in the ring for the Rumble.

Chelsea Green dons crop top for Florida pics

Ahead of her reacting to her Royal Rumble exit again, Green also shared a collage of pics of herself wearing black bikini bottoms and a beige crochet crop top with fringe on the bottom edge.

Much like in her other photo, she kept her long wavy hair flowing past her shoulders and chest as she was positioned on a chair in four images.

Several images had her kneeling on the chair, which featured a burnt orange cushion, with her eyes closed and her head titled to the side. Additional shots had Green seated back in the chair or playfully taking a photo with an instant camera.

Green left out a message with this photo series, instead opting to share emojis for peace, love, and a camera.

Green shares workout ideas with limited equipment

While Green has likely returned to the gym to train regularly for her WWE appearances, the Canadian wrestling star has also shared ways she works out at home or in situations with limited equipment.

Several years ago, she shared a chair workout consisting of 10 exercises people can do using a chair if they need an effective way to exercise without weights. It’s also helpful for people who want to work out at home, or a hotel, or can’t make it to the gym.

Among the exercises featured in her routine were mountain climbers, side plan with rotation, tricep dips, push-up variations, planks, and pistol squats. Green demonstrated each move in the video, which she shared on her official YouTube channel.

Green works out in front of a pool for the routine, showing that it’s possible to get workouts done no matter the environment or scenery. She likely continues to use some of the workouts from her channel when necessary if she lacks equipment or needs to exercise while away from home.

However, her return to WWE has probably got her back into the gym, where she can train to compete with the best of the best in the women’s division.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.