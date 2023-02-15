Wrestling star Chelsea Green has been making waves since her arrival as a free agent in WWE, causing a commotion for Raw and SmackDown GM Adam Pearce.

With her recent appearance on the red brand’s show, she shared the perfect series of images for a holiday commonly associated with red and romance.

Green, 31, showed fans a Valentine’s Day look as she rocked short black leather shorts and a pair of red boots that rose just above her knees to her thighs.

The former Impact Wrestling star also had on a crop top with a primarily white background but bits of black and red hearts as part of its captivating design.

Green kept her gorgeous locks styled up and parted in the middle, with strands falling past her cheeks and chin. She kept things looking sharp for makeup with dark lashes, eyeliner, and pink lips.

She geotagged a carousel post on Instagram with Brooklyn, New York, which is also where Green was part of the latest episode of Raw at the Barclays Center.

Chelsea Green shows her Valentine’s Day WWE Raw look

The newest member of WWE’s roster shared multiple images of herself inside a stunning room complete with rows of display cases on the sides and a space in the middle of the room featuring a beautifully-crafted wood table with a granite or marble countertop.

A gorgeous chandelier hung from the ceiling, with Green opting to sit on the table for several pics. In others, she struck a pose while standing in front of the table, either looking toward the camera or averting her gaze.

Her caption was also minimalistic, as she used a red heart to express love and a #WWERaw hashtag for the television program.

Green’s latest series of images was a hit with her followers, as it led to at least 16,000 likes and 200 comments from various individuals showing their admiration of the visuals.

Chelsea Green appeared at the WWE Raw show in Brooklyn

The arrival of Chelsea Green to WWE first came with her surprise appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she made the wrong side of history, getting eliminated from the match in five seconds.

She’s followed that up with losses on Raw and SmackDown, as well as numerous complaints she’s given to the shows’ GM, Adam Pearce.

Most recently, she complained to Pearce that she deserved to be part of the upcoming women’s Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event of the same name.

Green demanded to be put into a triple threat match on Raw in order to win her way into the Chamber, but Pearce said there was no way that was happening.

When Pearce pointed toward Green, she warned him not to touch her or she’d scream. That led to him walking off and Green seeming miffed at the decision not to add her to the match.

Chelsea Green shared her plyometrics workout

With Green’s return to WWE, fans could see her pop up as one of the guests on Sheamus’ Celtic Warriors Workouts YouTube channel.

Ahead of that, she’s got an official YouTube channel, where she previously shared some of her workout routines and gave viewers some at-home workouts they could do when quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

That included a plyometrics workout, which she detailed in a quick video after finishing the routine. She indicated that people could use it as a warmup at the beginning of their training routine or as their actual workout.

The routine features exercises using body weight. Among them are squats, skater squats, walking lunges, broad squats, goblet squats, tuck jumps, and burpees. For Green’s plyo workout, individuals do 10 reps of each move and three to five sets of the entire group of exercises.

Green demonstrates all of the moves in her video to show how they’re done. Although it’s from several years ago, it’s clear she knows what she’s doing when it comes to staying in fantastic shape for her professional wrestling appearances.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.