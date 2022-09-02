WWE’s Charlotte Flair wows fans in stunning little black dress

Charlotte Flair at the WWE FYC Event held at Saban Media Center at the Television Academy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is well-known for his days wooing fans, and his daughter Charlotte Flair is continuing the Flair superstar legacy in the wrestling ring while also wowing fans on social media.

On Thursday, the multi-time champion in WWE unveiled a series of sizzling Instagram images featuring a gorgeous outfit she wore while out.

In a post featuring four pics, Charlotte was rocking her little black dress with her wavy blond hair flowing and makeup beautifully styled. Her long legs were visible in each image, with the WWE superstar wearing sheer tights.

The 36-year-old wore a gold wristwatch and kept her gaze averted in each of the photos, which played into her caption about posing nonchalantly for the pictures.

“When you act like you don’t know he’s taking your picture ❤️‍🔥,” Charlotte wrote for her IG post’s caption, including “#littleblackdress” with it.

Based on the seating and background in her pics, Charlotte may have been out for a date night with her husband, professional wrestler Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza.

Fans react to Charlotte’s little black dress pic

With over 5 million fans on her Instagram, Charlotte’s latest post quickly picked up over 46,000 Likes and 600-plus comments after she posted on Thursday.

Some fans showed their admiration for her stunning or gorgeous look, while others brought up how she’s been missing from the WWE ring for several months.

“The queen looking gorgeous 💋💋❤️,” one of Charlotte’s fans remarked in the comment section.

Charlotte’s husband also stopped by to call his wife “#spicy” and tell her “you’re welcome” in Spanish, which prompted Charlotte to give a sweet reply to her man.

Another fan advised Charlotte Flair to get back in the gym so she could get back to WWE, where she’s been absent for some time now.

Charlotte Flair return rumors arrive

Ahead of her stunning little black dress photo series, Charlotte Flair shared an Instagram video clip of herself wearing a sports bra and shorts while working out at the gym.

The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion was seated in front of a unique weight machine featuring a hanging rope which she took turns pulling down with each of her arms.

“back to it…. ⚡️,” she wrote in the caption, using hashtags “#backworkout,” “#backday,” and “#training.”

The image above got plenty of attention, especially with WWE Clash at the Castle event set to arrive in Cardiff, Wales, this weekend. Rumors have already been swirling that Charlotte could make a surprise return at the event, but that remains to be seen.

A report several months ago from WrestleTalk mentioned Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer who indicated Charlotte could return at the end of July for SummerSlam. That never happened, though.

She last competed at WrestleMania Backlash this past May, losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Ronda Rousey. That title has since moved to Money in the Bank winner Liv Morgan, who is defending the belt against Shayna Baszler at Saturday’s Clash at the Castle.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.