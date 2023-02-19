WWE star Charlotte Flair looked stunning in her latest visual as she was getting ready for her upcoming birthday with a throwback shot.

In the image, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion posed sideways, kneeling on a comfortable outdoor chair with her wavy blonde locks flowing down past her chest from beneath a scarf tied around her head.

The long colorful scarf hung down to her legs.

She wore a sizzling white swimsuit for the outdoor photo, with the straps off her shoulders and partly down her arms.

Her large hoop earrings were also mostly yellow with other bits of color in the design.

Charlotte gave a serious stare toward the camera in her throwback photo, with a geotag given to Los Angeles, California, for the location of the pic.

“almost ARIES season #tbt ♈️,” Charlotte wrote in her caption, as her 37th birthday will arrive on April 5.

Charlotte also credited those involved in creating her look for the captivating shot. That included fashion stylist King Troi Anthoni and makeup artist Brian Valentine.

The gorgeous throwback picked up over 105,000 likes for the WWE star and 900-plus comments admiring the image.

Charlotte Flair has her WrestleMania opponent set

Last month, WWE held its annual Royal Rumble, with the 2023 edition taking place in San Antonio, Texas, at the Alamodome.

Charlotte was not on the match card, as she’d recently returned and defeated Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, the women’s Royal Rumble match would produce an opponent for Charlotte to defend her title against at WrestleMania 39.

Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other competitors as she entered the match at No. 1 and was the last woman standing in the ring.

With the win, Rhea could choose whether to challenge for the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship and opted to take on Charlotte at Mania.

Rhea’s back in action at the WWE’s Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 18, where she’ll team up with Finn Balor to take on Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix.

According to Wrestling Observer, the two will have a face-to-face segment on the upcoming SmackDown as the hype builds toward the WrestleMania battle.

Charlotte Flair was featured in a workout session with her husband

Several years ago, Charlotte appeared in a workout video on the WWE YouTube channel along with her real-life husband, Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza. The couple was part of a video called Iron Sharpens Iron, which featured them performing various exercises for their routine.

In the video, Andrade helps Charlotte with her stretches, and they are shown performing pull-ups together. The couple also encourages one another as they perform repetitions of lat pulldowns, seated rows, military presses, and bench presses, among other exercises.

The couple’s routine hits most of the upper body. In addition to showing moves for their back and shoulders, they also performed bench presses and the pectoral fly on a machine to work their chest muscles.

A more recent Instagram video Charlotte shared has Andrade performing chest exercises on a bench in a home gym set up inside a garage. Based on the clip, Charlotte goes next and increases the weight of the dumbbells she uses to show her strength.

“laugh, grow, grind & train together 👊🏻♾️👊🏻,” Charlotte wrote in the caption for the post, which Andrade also shared on IG.

Charlotte is likely continuing to use many of these same moves and encouragement from her husband as she prepares for a fierce battle to defend her championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.