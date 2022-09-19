WWE’s Bianca Belair shares sizzling bikini photos featuring husband Montez Ford

WWE superstar Bianca Belair poses for a series of selfies on Instagram. Pic credit: @biancabelairwwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently shared a group of stunning throwback images featuring herself and husband Montez Ford as they enjoyed some time together on the beach.

In the collection of images, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion wears a gorgeous black bikini and hoop earrings, with her hair flowing down rather than rocking the long braid fans see her with when she’s in the ring.

Bianca’s solid black two-piece swimsuit features metal hardware for parts of the unique design, including a gold zipper on the bikini bottoms and a stylish belt under her top. In addition to the hoop earrings, additional images show her wearing several necklaces.

Montez wears a pair of black trunks to match his wife and has on an eye-catching thick chain necklace as an accessory for his look.

Bianca referred to her IG carousel post as a “photo dump,” letting fans know the pics have been in her gallery for “over a year.”

The series features 10 images, alternating between photos in color and black and white. In the first, Bianca rests her head on Montez’s shoulder as they sit on a rock in a beautiful beach scene.

Another photo shows Bianca leaning against the rock as she prepares to lock lips with her husband. Additional pics have Montez carrying his wife on his back and his shoulders and the couple walking hand-in-hand down the beach with their feet in the water.

Bianca, 33, and Montez, 32, have been married since June 2018, after becoming engaged in the prior year.

Along with her post, Bianca gave credit to the photographer and suggested fans can follow @the.crawfordshow on Instagram, a “Couple Page” about herself and Montez.

Fans react to Bianca and Montez’s stunning images

With Bianca sharing her IG post on Sunday evening, fans quickly dropped by to Like the post or leave comments. As of this writing, over 13,000 Likes had registered on the post and 180-plus comments.

“Omg you two are gorgeous 😍,” a fan said regarding the set of photos Bianca shared.

“Favorite WWE couple!” one fan wrote, showing their appreciation for WWE superstars Bianca and Montez.

“You both are amazing,” another fan told the couple, including several hearts and other emojis with the comment.

Bianca continues Raw Women’s Championship reign

Bianca is still the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, as she’s held the belt since winning it from Becky Lynch this past April at WrestleMania 38.

Her reign has lasted over 168 days, with Bianca retaining the championship during a SummerSlam rematch against Lynch. Soon after the victory, she was confronted by a returning Bayley who brought her new allies, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, with her.

That ultimately resulted in a new feud, with Bianca teaming up with Raw allies Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The trio took on Bayley, Dakota, and Iyo at Clash at the Castle in a six-woman tag match, but Bayley ultimately scored the pinfall win on the champ.

That could set up a future clash between Bayley and Bianca with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line. WWE’s next event is Extreme Rules in October, with the SmackDown Women’s Championship already on the line as Liv Morgan defends against former champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.