WWE’s Beth Phoenix in sports bra and tight pants for age-defying workout

WWE star Beth Phoenix continues to show fans why she’s known as The Glamazon. Pic credit: @thebethphoenix/Instagram

WWE legend Beth “Phoenix” Copeland gave fans a look at how she continues to stay in peak “Glamazon” shape years after her multiple championship reigns.

The 41-year-old wrestling star and mother of two shared a workout video on her official Instagram set to a remastered version of the David Bowie classic, Fame.

In the clip, the 5-foot-7 Beth Phoenix is performing various curls with a pair of dumbbells to focus on keeping her biceps looking so massive.

The Glamazon wears a dark sports bra, camouflaged grey pants, and black sneakers with her hair tied up in a bun while fully immersed in her workout at the gym.

In the background, large, colorful logos are visible, which include Beth and her husband, Adam Copeland’s names painted as part of them. As WWE fans know, Adam Copeland is best known as Edge.

He’s appeared recently in the wrestling ring, showing up at events to confront some heated rivals. Meanwhile, Beth Phoenix has been away from that scene, although not too far removed.

As fans saw during her years in the WWE, Beth Phoenix claimed the WWE Divas Championship once and the Women’s Championship three times.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She originally arrived in 2006 as an ally for fellow legend Trish Stratus, entering into a feud with Mickie James. She’d go on to a successful WWE career that initially lasted six years in the ring. That ultimately got her into WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

Beth worked as a full-time NXT commentator outside the ring from 2019 through 2021. However, she returned in the past several years for matches at WrestleMania 35 and the Royal Rumble.

Based on the workout video above and photos like the one below, Beth looks like she could contend for the WWE Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship belts.

Fans react to Beth Phoenix’s workout video

With Beth sharing her latest workout video, it led to over 7,200 Likes and numerous comments giving feedback or praise about her fitness display. Some even had suggestions related to her WWE path.

“Your body is perfect 🔥🔥🔥,” remarked Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, also known for an impressive physique within the wrestling world.

Pic credit: @thebethphoenix/Instagram

Another fan compared Beth Phoenix to Marvel superhero She-Hulk based on her intimidating size and power.

Pic credit: @thebethphoneix/Instagram

Yet another individual suggested Beth return to WWE again to help out Edge and The Mysterios, which seems like an intriguing possibility.

Pic credit: @thebethphoenix/Instagram

Beth Phoenix returned for 2022 match

Back in January, fans saw Beth Phoenix, aka The Glamazon, show up in support of her husband, Edge. At the time, he was feuding with The Miz, who had his wife, Maryse Mizanin, by his side.

In January, Beth showed up during the WWE Day 1 event after Maryse got involved in The Miz and Edge’s singles match. Beth’s arrival at the ringside area scared Maryse off. She also put Miz on notice that she was watching him.

The distraction helped Edge get the upper hand and pin Miz in their match. That ultimately provided a setup for the two married couples to compete against one another at the WWE Royal Rumble.

As many fans expected, the powerful duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix was able to overcome The Miz and Maryse. According to WWE, their victory came after both of them performed a Spear on Miz, followed by a Glam Slam.

Recently, Edge returned to WWE to feud with the group Judgment Day, which consists of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The latter is well known for her imposing stature in the ring and boasts a muscular physique.

While it’s unknown if Beth Phoenix plans to show up again to help her husband out with his latest challenge, The Glamazon has certainly maintained her bulging muscles and intimidating size.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.