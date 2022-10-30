Ava Raine appears in an Instagram selfie from September 2022. Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, recently wowed fans with her surprising WWE in-ring appearance, and days later wowed them again with a different costume reveal.

Johnson, aka WWE NXT’s Ava Raine, shared a Halloween outfit inspired by a classic film many people might watch during spooky season.

Ava’s school uniform costume featured a short skirt with a black and white plaid pattern and a pair of slick black boots.

For her top, the newest wrestling star had on a buttoned-up white dress shirt, which was small enough to reveal her midriff.

Ava let her dark locks hang down over her shoulders with reddish streaks and wore eye-catching pink lipstick and dark eye makeup. She also wore a black choker-style necklace as part of the costume.

She revealed the costume in an IG carousel post, with the second slide showing off her inspired look. Two other slides revealed screenshots of actress Fairuza Balk as Nancy Downs from the classic movie, The Craft.

The film involves a new girl arriving at a Catholic prep high school where she befriends a trio of other girls who practice witchcraft, using it to take out their aggression on those who upset them.

“Jealous? You don’t even exist to me,” she wrote in her IG post’s caption, quoting from a scene in the film.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans react to Ava Raine’s costume

While Ava Raine is The Rock’s daughter, she’s building her own brand and social media popularity as she continues to journey down her professional wrestling path. She picked up over 12,000 likes on her latest IG post and 100-plus comments admiring the look and movie.

“Making your own path and yall gotta respect that,” a fan commented about Ava’s early wrestling career.

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Another fan commented how Ava looked “perfect from the movie The Craft” and wished her a “wicked scary Halloween.”

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Another fan indicated they were one of the extras in The Craft and praised Ava’s “Sweet costume” in the photo.

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Ava’s costume from The Craft is one of the latest that WWE superstars have unveiled as a nod to a famous film or creepy movie character. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin wore a stunning Chucky costume for an NXT battle royal.

WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart rocked a sizzling Beetlejuice costume for NXT’s Halloween Havoc event. NXT star Roxanne Perez appeared in her match at the event as a variation of Pennywise from Stephen King’s IT.

Ava Raine currently building her career with NXT

Since Ava is a newcomer to WWE, she’s yet to establish herself with any brands to promote beyond NXT. However, with The Rock as her dad, the 21-year-old wrestling star will likely have plenty of opportunities.

The Rock, known from his WWE days and movie career, also has a variety of products he promotes, including his line of Under Armour gear and Teremana Tequila. Thanks to The Rock’s knowledge, connections, and business savvy, his daughter might help with promoting those products or eventually create her own brands.

For now, she’s working on her wrestling career. She recently made a surprising debut on a recent episode of WWE’s NXT television show as it was revealed she was the mysterious fourth member of the Schism. She unmasked in the ring after fellow Schism members Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid cut promos on the mic.

Ava removed a red hooded sweatshirt and creepy yellow face mask before cutting her promo. She told fans the family completes her thanks to the love and acceptance they provide.

Ava has yet to have an official match on the WWE NXT program, but it seems a significant step for her career to be part of a faction like Schism.

Based on her family’s pro wrestling history, including The Rock’s path to superstardom, it may only be a matter of time before his daughter is considered among the best in the business.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.