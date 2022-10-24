WWE’s Alexa Bliss in stunning horror-inspired ring gear has fans reminiscing

Alea Bliss shared a spooky throwback selfie on her Instagram in October 2022. Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is known for portraying various characters over the years, including her time as the Goddess and, more recently, The Fiend’s evil sidekick.

Before any of that, she was among the stars of the NXT brand, where she dazzled fans as a heel manager for Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake before eventually moving up to the main roster.

A recent throwback video clip got fans reminiscing about Alexa’s NXT days when she rocked a stunning horror-inspired look for her ring gear.

In the clip, Alexa wears a cut-up black and red striped sweater, a look that pays homage to Freddy Krueger, the terrifying villain from the Nightmare on Elm Street movies. Part of the cut-up sweater reveals Alexa’s top, which features a green and red look.

Her skimpy trunks and boots feature red and green splashes on the design. Alexa also wears one glove, symbolizing the bladed hand that Freddy famously wielded in the films.

Her blonde hair with red streaks flowed down as she strutted to the ring, flashing menacing looks toward the fans.

WWE’s recent Instagram post above was a throwback they shared for the 2022 Halloween season. Alexa wore the sizzling ring gear six years ago, and back then, WWE shared a video from a photo shoot that she did while wearing the outfit.

In the video, Alexa strikes various poses while appropriately in a boiler room, which is where Freddy was often lurking and popping out in some of the movies.

Fans react to Alexa’s stunning Freddy Krueger ring gear

With WWE sharing the throwback clip featuring Alexa as Freddy Krueger, fans were reminiscing about her previous days in NXT or when she was in other roles while on the main roster.

“Bring back THIS Alexa!!!” one fan demanded on the video clip.

One fan referred to Alexa’s Freddy Krueger look as the “best ring attire” from her career.

“I don’t mind this nightmare 😆😆😆🤷🏾‍♂️,” another fan remarked about the iconic ring gear.

“That is so cool horror movie fan and love to see these type of ideas,” another fan said in the comment section.

NXT Halloween Havoc featured horror-inspired costumes and matches

On Saturday, WWE celebrated the spooky season with their latest NXT event, Halloween Havoc, with special themed matches and even some horror-inspired segments.

The host was Shotzi Blackheart, who donned a sizzling Beetlejuice-inspired costume. NXT star Roxanne Perez channeled Pennywise from IT for the gear she wore to her match against Cora Jade.

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews battled in a casket match, where the first man to put his opponent inside the casket and slam it shut would win.

Waller smashed Crews through a casket at one point in the match, but it wasn’t enough to win. The arena went dark, and Crews appeared on the ramp with a group of hooded druids who carried a brand new casket to ringside.

Ultimately, Crews was able to beat up Waller enough to put him inside the new casket. Crews then slammed the lid shut, winning the big match in their recent rivalry.

In another spooky segment during the evening, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose drove to a haunted house with her Toxic Attraction pals, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

The trio thought they had an advantage against Mandy’s opponent, Alba Fyre, but soon realized they were outnumbered by all sorts of scary individuals inside the house. Luckily for Rose, she still won the match back at the NXT arena, with Gigi and Jacy coming in to assist her.

As for Alexa Bliss, her NXT days are behind her. She’s recently teamed with Asuka and Bianca Belair on WWE Raw. However, fans are wondering if she might become a heel character again.

At one point, she aligned with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, for the Firefly Funhouse and various mayhem. Alexa even took on Randy Orton in a match and won, thanks to some help from The Fiend.

Eventually, Alexa broke away from The Fiend and went into counseling with her special doll, Lilly, whom she’s still bringing to her recent matches. Some fans are speculating Alexa could link up again with The Fiend now that he’s back, or she’ll take on a different heel character role.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on the USA network.