Alexa Bliss during a WWE match in 2021. Pic credit: WWE

Lexi Kaufman Cabrera, best known as WWE’s Alexa Bliss, recently shared a stunning snap of herself surprising fans with the visual.

The 31-year-old wrestling star posted a simple-yet-rare photo of herself wearing a lacy white piece of lingerie as she posed to the side.

The top, possibly a babydoll, teddy, or camisole, featured a sheer side panel showing a glimpse of skin.

For the gorgeous look, Alexa had her blonde hair mixed with beautiful pink streaks, which she kept styled towards one side and cascading down.

Alexa didn’t have any visible accessories beyond maybe a tiny earring. For makeup, she wore dark eyeliner, light pink lipstick, and a captivating pink eye shadow.

The popular WWE superstar didn’t include much in her caption, using only a heart emoji. She also tagged professional hair and makeup artist Ian Maxion for helping with her look.

It’s unknown if the photo share above is brand new or a throwback. However, Alexa appears to be rocking much pinker hair than she recently was during WWE’s visit to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

On Saturday, she shared photos (below) alongside tag team partner Asuka ahead of the event, where they defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Fans react to Alexa Bliss’ stunning photo

With Alexa Bliss boasting 6 million fans on her official Instagram, she generally receives plenty of reactions to whatever she might post. Her latest lingerie pic received over 116,000 likes, with 1,300-plus comments admiring the look.

“Wow. Absolutely stunning. Beautiful as always,” one fan commented about Alexa’s striking new image.

Another fan told Alexa they absolutely loved her hair in the Instagram photo.

“This is definitely your ‘that’s her picture,'” another fan account commented about Alexa’s picture.

Alexa Bliss maintains her fitness for WWE matches

Wrestling stars entertain fans worldwide, gaining immense popularity. They’re often able to transition into other ventures after they’re done in the ring. The Rock, John Cena, and Trish Stratus are among the WWE stars to move into other entertainment fields such as acting, hosting, or judging reality TV competitions.

While Alexa could venture into new careers, including acting or modeling, she currently makes her living as one of WWE’s hard-hitting and high-flying stars.

She recently traveled to Riyad, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the WWE Crown Jewel event. She and tag team partner Asuka defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Unfortunately, Alexa and Asuka came up on the losing side, dropping the titles back to Damage CTRL. However, Alexa continues to put in the necessary work to keep herself in shape for future matches, which could always include more championship opportunities.

In 2018, WWE shared a SummerSlam video diary featuring one of Alexa’s workouts. The video features Alexa getting in her cardio by walking and running on a treadmill. In addition to running on the treadmill, she did some sideways strides on the moving belt for her agility.

Alexa told the interviewer she lifts weights for strength. On that occasion, she indicated she was keeping things light with cardio and light weights so her legs wouldn’t feel sore or heavy when she got in the ring the next day.

Along with her cardio workout, WWE’s video included her doing some goblet squats and leg raises as part of her routine.

Before joining WWE, Bliss was a cheerleader in high school and college and competed in fitness competitions, including the Arnold Classic. To this day, fitness remains essential to maintaining her great look and skills for the wrestling ring.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.