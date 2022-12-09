Wrestling star Alexa Bliss shared a captivating video clip with her fans. Pic credit: @alexa_bliss_wwe_/Instagram

WWE’s Alexa Bliss shared sizzling new content with her fans and followers straight from bed and in support of her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

Alexa, real name Lexi Kaufman-Cabrera, is well known for her appearances in the ring, with WWE playing up her roles as a wrestling star known as “Five Feet of Fury” or The Fiend’s evil sidekick.

The 31-year-old often shares photos and videos of herself from her matches or WWE appearances on social media but also reveals more of her personal life online.

A recent TikTok video features a black-and-white filter and visual as the popular wrestler seems to be sitting up in bed, buried under pillows while delivering a provocative gaze toward the viewer.

The blonde beauty wears minimal attire, including a black bra in the video clip, with portions of a longsleeved shirt hanging down around her arms. Her long locks hang down past her bra in the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“These moments are priceless …,” Bliss wrote in white letters above her image, with “& I wanna spend them with you” and a heart in white below it.

Alexa Bliss promotes husband’s music often

The TikTok clip above was the latest promotional effort by Alexa for her husband’s newest song, Spend It With You.

She previously took to the popular video-sharing platform with another clip, this time appearing in a dance number with several friends.

The video starts with Alexa and her female friend on opposite sides of their male friend, with everyone’s back to the camera. The trio launches into a comical dance routine as Cabrera’s catchy song plays.

“Don’t worry…this isn’t the dance But it sure was fun,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji, adding “#SpendItWithYou” as a hashtag.

As of this writing, the above TikTok dance video had racked up over 142,000 views. It included hashtags such as “#madeyoulook,” “#spenditwithyou,” and a tag for @ryancabreramusic.

Alexa unveiled the song late last month with different content on her social media, including an Instagram post where she referred to it as a “NEW XMAS SONG” and asked fans to create dance videos for it.

Alexa Bliss appears in wedding-themed music video

After initially meeting in 2019, Cabrera and Alexa began dating. By November 2020, they were officially engaged, and this past April, they married in Palm Dessert, California.

Their wedding guests included many family and friends, with Alexa’s WWE colleagues Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Nia Jax among those attending.

Earlier this year, Cabrera released his song Worth It and an accompanying video featuring footage from his and Alexa’s special day.

As of this report, Cabrera’s video has nearly 30,000 views on YouTube. The 40-year-old musician has released hits in the past, including 2004’s On the Way Down and True, both of which achieved top 20 status on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

It’s currently unknown how his new song Spend It With You is doing in terms of streaming or sales, but Alexa’s love and devotion to her husband has her doing what she can to promote his catchy music.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.