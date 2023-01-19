Thea Trinidad, better known as WWE’s Zelina Vega, looked incredible in her latest outfit reveal as she brought a fun question to fans regarding their pets.

The 32-year-old wrestling star rocked a stunning look consisting of brown leather pants and a matching crop top featuring no sleeves and crisscrossing straps that went around Zelina’s neck. Her sculpted arms and toned midsection were visible with the top, showing her dedication to fitness.

For this particular look, Zelina went with a bleach or white-blond wig with long strands flowing down to her waist. She added to her bold look with dark lashes, eyeliner, and a shade of lipstick that popped with her outfit.

Her dazzling attire also included a pair of beige high heel shoes as she posed for a photo shoot with a grey background providing a perfect contrast to show her outfit.

Zelina gazed to the side at something off-camera for the photo and kept her hands resting on her hips. Credit was given to Her Hand Styles for providing her with the beautiful custom wig and Mario Barberio for the brilliant photography.

“Make me smile: I named my cats after fruits, vegetables and nuts. What is your pet’s name? The best pet name gets a follow,” Zelina wrote in her caption.

In December, Zelina shared another Instagram post featuring a video from the shoot featuring the outfit above. She compared her look to Kim Kardashian if she happened to be in Destiny’s Child’s Bug A Boo music video.

“Can’t wait for you to see what @mariobarberiophotos @brianvalentine @herhandstyles and I created with these looks 🤎🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans react to WWE star’s question about pets

With 1.6 million followers on her Instagram, it brings plenty of commenters to Zelina’s various content, whether it’s her cosplaying as an Overwatch character or footage from a WWE event. Her latest post collected over 300 comments, with more arriving as fans talked about their pet names.

One individual said they have a dog named Sumo, while another said they have a pet rabbit named Buddy.

“We don’t have cats but dogs Female’s name is lady Z and the male’s name is hunter,” another fan commented.

Additional comments arrived, with one indicating they named their cats after Sons of Anarchy characters. Another fan stated they have pets named Stormy, Rosie, and Athena Toulouse Marie Gumbo.

“My cat’s name is nutzy cuz she always runs around with a loofah in her mouth and acts completely nuts,” a commenter explained.

Zelina Vega has official WWE merchandise

Zelina is currently focused on her wrestling career and tends to promote any events she’s involved in, whether it’s SmackDown or a premium live event.

She also promotes any WWE items associated with her. That included showing the official Queen Zelina action figure to fans in an IG post that featured her wearing a crown and holding a scepter as part of the Elite Collection.

In addition, she has official merchandise available through WWE Shop, which she’s promoted via her Instagram profile.

Zelina currently has several items available for purchase that bear her name, image, or faction’s name. Among them are a sublimated plaque from her reign as Queen Zelina for $29.99 and a Championship replica side plate box set for $69.99.

Along with that, there are multiple items for fans to wear, showing the name and logo for her latest WWE faction, Legado Del Fantasma. Among these clothing items are youth, men’s, and women’s t-shirts, and a men’s Fanatics Branded pullover hoodie.

Prices for these items range from $15.99 for a youth t-shirt to $49.99 for the men’s hoodie, with Zelina earning commissions through some sales of her items.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.