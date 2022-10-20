Xia kept her gaze averted from viewers of the photo, looking towards something off-camera for this particular shot.

“Good morning,” the WWE SmackDown star wrote in her caption, including a smiley face and coffee cup emoji.

Along with the photo she shared, Xia shared a video of herself from TikTok earlier as she walked in her sheer undergarments while carrying the stylish dress shirt.

In the clip, she’s walking outside next to an inviting pool while camera flashes go off nearby, possibly from a photo shoot featuring the stunning look.

Fans react to Xia’s ‘Good morning’ post

Xia’s yet to win gold on WWE’s main roster, but she’s winning over fans with her appearances in the ring. Her social media posts also appear to be winning fans over, as her latest photo share quickly picked up over 14,000 Likes and 460-plus comments.

“You look absolutely stunning!!” one fan commented, including heart-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @xialiwwe/Instagram

“This woman is perfection!!” another fan said, praising Xia’s IG photo share.

Another individual remarked that Xia is “So Beautiful” but also “talented and inspiring” based on her career thus far.

Xia Li’s WWE journey included championship opportunities

The 5-foot-3 Xia is relatively new to the scene for WWE fans, having participated in NXT’s Mae Young Classic in 2018. She went on to work with the NXT brand from 2019 until late last year.

Some of her NXT opponents included former WWE star Chelsea Green, now with Impact Wrestling, and current WWE stars Cora Jade and Aliyah. Xia eventually battled Raquel Rodriguez for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Xia failed in her attempt to win the championship and later joined the SmackDown brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. She made her debut last December, coming to the aid of Naomi in a situation against Sonya Deville, Natalya Neidhart, and Shayna Baszler.

Since then, she’s been in several notable events or matches for the blue brand. That included participating in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament and a five-woman match to determine a No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

While Xia has yet to win any championships within the company, her time is likely coming in the future. According to Wrestling Travel, she was named No. 122 in the PWI Women’s 150 last year and could continue to climb as she pursues her wrestling career.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.