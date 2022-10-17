Former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda is all smiles for a photo. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Valerie Loureda looks sensational in a skimpy spandex outfit for a mirror selfie.

The 24-year-old stunner has taken her talents as a mixed martial artist to wrestling as one of the WWE’s newest recruits.

She leaves MMA with a 4-1 record, with her only loss being handed to her by Hannah Guy.

Loureda shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram Story in which she donned a pink and white criss-cross spandex top and tiny shorts.

She posed with a mirror to her back, giving her Instagram followers a view of her backside.

Her lifelong dedication to mixed martial arts training has given the WWE newcomer a perfect physique which she is not afraid to show.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Valerie Loureda celebrated Hispanic Heritage month in a must-see swimsuit

The WWE star celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month with a stunning photoshoot last month after she made history signing with the WWE.

“my heart is from Havana ❤️,” she wrote in the caption of the IG post while holding up the flag of Cuba with pride.

In the first photo, Valerie smiled with her impressive abs visible in the dark blue swimsuit.

The MMA fighter-turned-wrestler has a stunning athletic physique with curves in all the right places.

In the second slide, Miss MMA turned for a side profile while gazing into the camera and turning her back to the camera, showing her perfect form in the last snap.

In late June, Valerie posed with the Money in the Bank briefcase in a tweet announcing that she was the first Cuban-American to sign with the WWE.

“I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWENXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305,” she wrote.

I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWENXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305 pic.twitter.com/sQ351nuxR8 — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 29, 2022

Valerie Loureda is in the best shape of her life in a sizzling photo dump

Valarie shared photos from her first two months of training in the WWE NXT program.

She described the transition from MMA to wrestling as her “most challenging ahead of her highly anticipated debut.

In the photos, the former MMA star looked phenomenal in bikinis and an array of crop tops.

WWE NEXT is a series that features amateur wrestling talent competing against each other to become WWE’s next star.