WWE star Trish Stratus stuns in skimpy black bikini for ‘Florida mornings’

While her days as WWE Women’s Champion might seem far behind, Trish Stratus has maintained her fit look years after her last run as champion and still seems ready for another match.

The 46-year-old wrestling legend and actress took to her official Instagram to wow fans with a new image of herself rocking a tiny bikini during a getaway to Florida.

Posing for a selfie, Trish wore eyeglasses and a colorful black robe with pink and white designs, leaving it open to reveal her skimpy black bikini featuring wide band bottoms.

Trish was no stranger to wearing skimpy attire during her previous years in WWE’s Attitude Era, as she often was in bikinis or lingerie in or around the ring.

However, this occasion years later was for vacation and showed that she still has a fantastic physique years after her entertaining wrestling matches.

“Florida mornings be like … #vacation #bikini,” she wrote in her simple caption, tagging Florida, USA, as the location of her shot.

Fans react to Trish Stratus bikini picture

A picture can be worth a thousand words, or in the case of Trish’s latest bikini image, thousands of Likes and comments on the IG post. As of this writing, Trish Stratus brought “Stratusfaction” to viewers as she’s done in her WWE days, with over 95,000 Likes and 1,500-plus comments.

“Canadian women are the hottest! My baby Trish never ages! Still unbelievable gorgeous!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented in admiration of Trish’s photo.

“Even Florida can’t handle this heat 🔥,” another fan remarked about Trish showing off her bikini.

One individual even said the photo was so hot that it caused their iPhone to burst into flames, joking that Trish owes them a new phone.

WWE fans most recently saw Trish make an appearance on WWE Raw, where Bayley and her allies, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, arrived at the ring to interrupt her. That led to Trish getting some backup, as WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came to the ring, as did Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

While Trish Stratus didn’t get into any matches, the mere sight of her in the ring teased fans enough to believe she might have one more match. A poll on her website even asked fans who they’d want to see her go against, and the clear winner was Alexa Bliss.

However, Bayley was a close second, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Trish had a match with either of these women’s division superstars.

Trish Stratus to star in upcoming movie

Along with causing iPhones to overheat, recent guest appearances on WWE Raw, and her various meet and greet events, Trish is also acting.

Earlier this month, Trish’s website revealed she’s starring in an upcoming Christmas movie called Christmas in Rockwell. The 46-year-old Canadian plays TV star Alyssa Strader.

The Christmas film involves Strader returning to her hometown to “rediscover herself at the most magical time of the year.”

Along with Trish, Stephen Huszar co-stars in the film. Huszar appeared in Christmas in the Rockies, a movie in which Trish made a cameo appearance, and led to her being offered a lead role in her own film.

“I’m so excited about this film,” Trish said. “It’s been a lot of fun connecting and working with the same team again. It’s such a nice story – I’m thrilled to be a part of it and I think my fans are going to love this cute little love story!”

Fans should see the new holiday romance movie, Christmas in Rockwell, later this year, with a release date yet to be announced.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.