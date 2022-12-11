WWE star Sonya Deville wowed fans with her latest IG content. Pic credit: @sonyadevillewwe/Instagram

While Sonya Deville is eager to get back into the wrestling ring, she’s still finding ways to get fans’ attention thanks to her captivating content on social media.

The WWE star, real name Dania Berenato, shared a sizzling image of herself, but as a standstill video clip on Saturday. It featured the well-known wrestling star wearing a longsleeved black silk or leather shirt, which she left unbuttoned.

Underneath, Deville wore very little as she wowed in a black bra and panties featuring a unique crisscrossing pattern in their design. The minimal attire revealed Deville’s lean and toned physique, including a taut midsection.

Deville had her long black wavy hair flowing down past her shoulders as she gazed toward the camera. She kept her makeup simple with dark eyeliner and lashes, along with a light lipstick or gloss.

Based on her surroundings, it appears Deville posed in her living room, with a large flat-screen TV visible on one side of her and a comfy couch on the other. Various furniture and decorations were also visible in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She didn’t include any tags or clever captions for her latest content share, instead allowing friends, fans, and followers to give their thoughts. Many did, as the post had received over 50,000 likes and 550-plus comments.

Deville has been itching to get back into the ring. According to 411 Mania, she last appeared in a WWE match on November 11 as part of a Six Pack Challenge on SmackDown. Deville competed with five other women, with Shotzi Blackheart winning the match.

Based on 411 Mania’s report, Deville said on her social media this past week, “I want to wrestle!” In the weeks before the Six Pack Challenge match, Sonya competed in matches against former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Fans react to Deville’s stunning look

Deville is among the popular women within the wrestling world who can boast about having at least one million followers on Instagram. Others include superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Morgan, and Deville’s good friend, Mandy Rose.

With that, many comments flooded in on Deville’s recent post, with one fan calling her “A beautiful goddess” and another remarking Deville is a “100% absolutely beautiful amazing gorgeous lovely woman.”

Pic credit: @sonyadevillewwe/Instagram

Additional commenters referred to Deville as “Smokin Hot” with flame emojis or a “Pretty woman” with loving emojis included.

Pic credit: @sonyadevillewwe/Instagram

Sonya Deville shared her circuit workout

With the coronavirus pandemic, many people were stuck at home and unable to go to their gyms to get their workouts done. Deville was among the athletes and wrestling stars who shared some of their at-home exercises with others.

In the video, she said her workout required “no equipment” and “no excessive space,” adding, “all you need is yourself and a couple feet, honestly.”

Her at-home workout consisted of circuits of exercises performed in succession. For example, she started with sumo squats, mountain climbers, and glute kickbacks.

Another circuit focused on the abs and included toe touches, straight-legged sit-ups, and twists. The third circuit from Deville’s routine had her performing push-ups, followed by shoulder taps and lateral hand walks for her upper body.

Deville explained that she did three exercises per circuit, with three circuits and three rounds of each one. Check out the complete circuit workout below:

“That’s a good full-body workout right there,” Deville said after showing off her routine, adding, “You can finish it up with a jog or a bike ride if you feel like you need some extra cardio.”

With options to work out anywhere, Deville is likely staying dedicated to keeping herself in fantastic shape as she awaits her next opportunity in the wrestling ring.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.