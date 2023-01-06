WWE star Sonya Deville brought fans a message along with her stunning snap. Pic credit: @sonyadeville/Instagram

Wrestling star Daria Berenato, best known as WWE’s Sonya Deville, is ready for the new year, bringing her fans an important message about being one’s unique self.

The 29-year-old WWE star has recently been seen on SmackDown, participating in various matches, including a recent Gauntlet Match to determine a top contender.

On January 6, she took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself rocking a dark brown bikini on her tanned and toned body.

Sonya posed facing the camera for the gorgeous pic, with her long dark hair falling to her waist. The two-piece swimwear highlighted her defined abdominal muscles and beautiful inkwork on her arms.

She stood indoors for the shot, with a large, vibrant plant behind her which Sonya had one hand on. She credited South Florida’s Ryan Loco as the photographer who captured the striking image.

Sonya used her caption space to remind fans to “Be a voice, not an echo,” stand up for what they believe in, and “be unapologetically you.”

“We aren’t sent here to be anyone other than us. Everyone else is already taken so just love and live in you. We are different because the world needs those differences to function. It needs you to be YOU,” she wrote.

The popularity of Sonya’s photo and message in her caption is quite apparent, as over 22,000 likes and 350-plus comments arrived on the post in just a few hours.

Sonya competed in top contender match

With Sonya currently on SmackDown, she often appears in high-profile matches against opponents during the Friday episodes. On December 23, she was part of the Gauntlet Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Sonya was one of six women involved in the match with Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was dealing with an elbow injury but managed to defeat Xia and Liv, with Sonya arriving to the ring as her next opponent. Sonya did her best to target the injury during her time in the ring.

Unfortunately for Sonya, Rodriguez was too much for her this time, and she was eliminated. Following that, Rodriguez defeated another opponent that Rousey introduced, Shayna Baszler.

Sonya appeared in Sheamus’ workout video series

Looking incredible in and out of the wrestling ring takes much work in the gym and dedication to diet. Sonya was part of Sheamus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, along with her friend, former WWE star Mandy Rose.

The two revealed a full-body circuit workout, with five rounds and 45 seconds per set. After 45 seconds, each of the three individuals swapped for another exercise.

Those exercises included a jog on the treadmill, overhead presses, and goblet sumo squats. They finished off with an abs circuit consisting of 100 reps.

It was an effective way to target the whole body, and it shows based on how fit Sonya and Mandy are.

The proof continues that Sonya is dedicated to keeping herself in fantastic shape, whether it’s her stunning visuals in her latest Instagram pic or her impressive look during WWE matches.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.