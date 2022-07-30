WWE star Shotzi in barely-there bikini with Brandi Lauren for water fun

Shotzi recently appeared in a rare bikini image with her friend Brandi Lauren. Pic credit: @shotziwwe/Instagram

WWE SmackDown superstar Shotzi, formerly known as Shotzi Blackheart, wowed fans as she appeared in a blazing hot image with her professional wrestling friend, Brandi Lauren.

Lauren, who competed under different names while with WWE and Impact Wrestling, shared a snap of an outing on the water, with her and Shotzi wearing skimpy bikinis while in kayaks.

Shotzi, real name Ash Urbanski, likely had fans stunned as she appeared to be wearing a barely-there bikini based on how Lauren captured the image. Rocking her green hair, Shotzi kicked a leg up in the air, revealing plenty of skin, including the back of one of her legs and the sole of one of her feet.

The tattooed superstar showed off lots of inkwork, including art on her legs and upper chest. Her bikini top was partially visible and looked to be a black or dark color along with metal hardware outlining it.

Meanwhile, Lauren had her red locks flowing as she shot the selfie with a smile, wearing a pair of black shades and a cleavage-revealing bikini top complete with metal rings as part of the straps.

“A great day on the water,” the wrestling star and OnlyFans model wrote, with plenty of fans dropping to leave Likes and comments.

It’s not the first time that Shotzi has blessed her fans with a racy bikini shot. This past March, she showed off a celebratory birthday photo that featured a rear-view pose in a beautiful outdoor scene.

“Suns out birthday buns out. Happy birthday to me! ♓️” the WWE superstar wrote, including her zodiac sign.

The booty display included a Swamp Thing-style mask in hand, green hair flowing down her back, and plenty of tats on display. It’s since tallied over 95,000 Likes and numerous comments.

Brandi Lauren was with WWE, Impact Wrestling

Brandi Lauren worked with WWE in 2018, losing an NXT match against Lacey Evans. She later signed in 2020 with WWE NXT and was part of the roster for about a year until WWE released her. While with WWE, she competed as Brandi Lauren and also Skyler Story.

Lauren, real name Brandi Lauren Pawalek, also worked with Impact Wrestling from 2017 through 2018 under the name Ava Storie.

She returned to Impact last year, where she lost in a match against another former WWE star, Melina. As of this report, it’s unknown if Brandi Lauren will appear in any upcoming matches with Impact Wrestling or other promotions.

She currently runs an OnlyFans page for $19.99 per month, showing off her racy content, which is likely part of the reason for the latest photo share involving Shotzi.

Fans and followers react to Brandi Lauren and Shotzi

As of this writing, Lauren’s sizzling Instagram post had racked up over 37,000 Likes and 340-plus comments from fans admiring the scene involving her and Shotzi.

“There is all kinds of gorgeous in this picture,” a fan remarked, adding four fire emojis to go with their comment.

One fan drew attention to Shotzi in the back of the photo, commenting that she is their “future wifey.”

“Wow @shotziwwe showing the foot for free?????? 😵‍💫” another fan remarked about how the SmackDown star posed in the photo.

Shotzi was replacement in WWE SmackDown match

On this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Shotzi was among the featured superstars in action, replacing injured Lacey Evans in a match against Aliyah.

The two young stars from the women’s roster had a back and forth contest for a bit, but Shotzi was victorious in the bout. She gained the upper hand outside the ring, shoving Aliyah into a ring post. After putting Aliyah back into the ring, Shotzi hit a Never Wake Up DDT and pinned her opponent for the win.

Shotzi continued celebrating her latest victory, taunting the crowd and remaining in the ring. However, Ronda Rousey’s music hit, and she arrived to the ring. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion promptly suggested Shotzi leave. When Shotzi refused, Ronda made her leave the ring by locking on a painful submission hold briefly.

Ronda Rousey then teamed up with her future SummerSlam opponent, the SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, for a tag team battle against Natalya Neidhart and Sonya Deville.

As of this report, there’s no word on whether or not Shotzi will get involved in WWE’s SummerSlam event on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. However, one must think her recent SmackDown victory might help her on her way toward asking for a championship shot against Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey after they battle it out.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE SummerSlam streams on Peacock on Saturday, July 30, beginning at 8/7c.