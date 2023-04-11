WWE star Shotzi Blackheart is known for donning some sizzling costumes for special occasions and recently got into the holiday spirit again for Easter.

Her eye-catching Beetlejuice costume slayed at NXT Halloween Havoc months ago, so it’s unsurprising that her Easter bunny look would do the same.

The 31-year-old wrestling star, real name Ashley Urbanski, uploaded a shot of herself rocking stunning red and black lingerie. It included a corset-style design with a red bra seemingly appearing at the top.

Shotzi donned fishnet tights with the costume and a red bow tie. She also wore at least one black fingerless leather or latex glove and held up an Easter egg.

The look wouldn’t be complete without bunny ears, and Shotzi had a pair of fuzzy black and red ones atop her green hair. Her many tattoos were also visible as part of the gorgeous visual.

Her makeup was also striking, including bold red lipstick and red eye shadow to go with dark lashes and brows. She posed outdoors, sitting on her side in the grass with a large pink egg next to her arm and a white flower near her leg. Appropriately, a bit of a carrot is also seen near her leg.

Shotzi didn’t give any special message with her caption, as she let the gorgeous image speak for itself. However, she included some Easter-themed emojis, including a bunny face and an egg. She also tagged Illite Fotos for capturing the shot.

Her latest upload picked up over 48,000 likes with 670-plus comments as fans, followers, and friends admired the stunning costume and wished a happy holiday back to Shotzi.

Shotzi is coming off a loss at WrestleMania 39

Easter arrived a week after WrestleMania 39 Night 2, which included a Women’s Showcase Fatal Fourway tag team match. Shotzi teamed up with Natalya Neidhart for the battle.

Also competing were Chelsea Green with Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan with Raquel Rodriguez, and Ronda Rousey with Shayna Baszler.

During the match, all of the women got the opportunity to shine, including Shotzi, who hit a dive through the ropes under her partner’s legs to take out several opponents on the outside.

However, it was Rousey and Baszler who seized the win. According to Sports Illustrated, Shotzi was, unfortunately, the recipient of Liv’s finisher, and Baszler made a blind tag to take advantage. She quickly tagged in Rousey, who locked a submission hold onto Shotzi, making her tap out.

Shotzi brought her pre-game workout to The Celtic Warrior Sheamus

Staying ring-ready takes plenty of work for the stars of professional wrestling. WWE star Sheamus often invites his colleagues onto his YouTube channel so they can share their particular workout routines.

Shotzi appeared on the channel ahead of WrestleMania 39 and presented her pre-game workout to Sheamus during her episode.

It included a variety of stretches for warming up the body and band work. There was even a bit of cardio and agility work included, with a rope ladder set up on the floor. The objective was to get their bodies warmed up without going too heavy, something Shotzi said she’s done more after a nine-year career in wrestling.

She told Sheamus she got into working out young, as she got her first gym membership at 12 but was doing the “littlest bits” of working out then.

“I wanted to be a cheerleader, so I wanted to get into shape, but it wasn’t until I decided to be a wrestler that I was like, OK, I’m gonna start lifting. I want some muscles,” she said.

“I work out to feel good for my matches…I don’t lift too heavy anymore. I just wanna feel good. I’ve been doing more yoga lately and more band work. Wrestling for nine years has kind of taken a toll,” Shotzi said.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.