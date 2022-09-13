WWE star Rhea Ripley shows off fit physique in crop top and shorts

Wrestling star Rhea Ripley impressed fans with her fit physique in her latest selfie. Pic credit: @rhearipley_wwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley caught fans’ attention with her latest social media share, revealing the results of all her hard work at the gym.

The 25-year-old Australian professional wrestler has been getting plenty of spotlight on WWE Raw as part of the Judgment Day faction, which recently added another member to their group.

However, on Monday, she put the spotlight on her impressive physique. The WWE star shared a selfie on Instagram in which she wasn’t wearing her typical ring gear and instead rocked a casual look.

For the photo, she showed off her gigantic arms and shoulders in a black crop top with one side featuring thin crisscrossing straps and the other a larger strap.

She had her slim waist on display and wore a pair of tiny orange shorts as part of the look for a shot she may have captured in a bathroom mirror.

For accessories, Rhea wore a small necklace and a slightly larger chain with a silver pendant. She also displayed a large silver tunnel earring in one ear and wore a black baseball cap over her short black hair.

Rhea’s many tattoos were visible on her arms, leg, and midsection as she smirked in the selfie. On her wrist was a black smartwatch.

She didn’t have a lengthy message for her caption, instead opted to use a shrimp emoji for her post featuring a mirrored photo.

Fans react to Rhea Ripley’s fit look in photo

Rhea currently boasts 1.5 million followers on her Instagram, and the latest image share attracted plenty of attention. As of this writing, the WWE star’s post had over 115,000 Likes and 1,000-plus comments.

One fan marveled at Rhea’s “massive” arms on display in her selfie, calling their size “amazing.”

Pic credit: @rhearipley_wwe/Instagram

“The hottest woman on the damn planet,” a fan commented on Rhea’s latest photo.

Pic credit: @rhearipley_wwe/Instagram

“you look so pretty 😍😍😍😍 my favorite wrestler I love your outfit 🔥💓 go girl,” another fan remarked about Rhea’s IG post.

Pic credit: @rhearipley_wwe/Instagram

Rhea brought in Judgment Day’s newest member

As WWE fans have seen, Rhea has appeared as part of the heel faction known as Judgment Day on Raw for some time now. Several weeks ago, they were also in action during WWE’s Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Edge teamed up with Rey Mysterio for the big event to battle Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Domenick Mysterio was ringside in support of Edge and his father, while Rhea was ringside to support Judgment Day.

While Edge and Rey were victorious, a cheapshot arrived after the match, when Domenick delivered a painful kick to Edge in the groin. Rey tried to confront his son over what he did, only for Dom to turn against him, clotheslining his dad to the mat.

From there, Domenick became the newest member of Judgment Day, with Rhea seeming to have lured him over to join the dark cause. A recent video clip (below) featured Rhea as she whispers into Dom’s ear, and he shows how much he’s changed.

A smiling Rhea emerges from the dark at the end of the clip with an evil smile as she continues to control Domenick, much to his father’s disappointment.

Rhea’s already achieved many accolades within WWE, including winning the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, and Women’s Tag Team Championship.

She was also the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and held the title for 139 days before losing the belt to Toni Storm in 2019.

Based on her size and ability to lure individuals to Judgment Day’s cause, it seems there may be no stopping Rhea as she continues on her dark path on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.