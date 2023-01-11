WWE’s Nikkita Lyons has her first official NXT t-shirt available as merch. Pic credit: @nikkitalyons/Instagram

Now that wrestling star Mandy Rose is gone from WWE, other stars are looking to step into the spotlight on NXT, including Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons, real name Faith Jefferies, has been gaining popularity with each match she participates in and continues to increase her fanbase on social media along the way.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to reveal a video clip where she wore her brand-new shirt available for fans to purchase.

Lyons rocked the t-shirt bearing her likeness over her ring gear which she wore during a big match at Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Eve event.

Her ring outfit included a primarily black bodysuit with golden, yellow, and brown straps incorporated into the dazzling design.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bodysuit revealed a portion of Lyons’ legs connected to thigh-high tights of a similar design before ending in golden boots for a fierce look.

Fans saw her wear that gear in the battle royal but only saw the lower half in her latest promotional video on her Instagram.

Nikkita Lyons promotes her new WWE merch

Lyons’ Instagram post included a clip of herself greeting fans as she announced she has her first official merchandise now available at the WWE Shop online.

She wore her new blue and black shirt in the video. It features her name, “Nikkita Lyons,” written in large blue letters on the front above a white graphic of Lyons delivering a kick. A facsimile of her autograph appears below that.

A lion graphic is visible on the other half of the shirt’s frontside, representing Lyons as the lioness. Claw marks are also visible in the design, likely representing a lion that scratched into it.

The back of her shirt has the phrase “READY TO POUNCE” in light blue with claw marks.

“So I need you to go click the link in my bio and go get yours today. Because what? We’re ready to pounce,” she said in the clip as she turned her back to the camera and delivered a powerful kick.

“So happy and grateful to announce my very first merch just dropped! Go check out @wweshop , link is in my bio. I’m going to keep learning and fighting 🦁 thank you tremendously to everyone who believes in me and is on this journey with me. 🙏🏼 #LyonPride 💙,” Nikkita wrote in her Instagram post caption.

As of this writing, only a men’s black Nikkita Lyons Ready to Pounce t-shirt is available on WWE Shop for $29.99. The item comes in small through 5XL sizes.

Lyons likely receives some affiliate commission or profit from the sale of her shirt through the link in her Instagram bio. More items may be on the way too. Weeks ago, fellow NXT star Cora Jade revealed several different shirts and hoodies that featured graphics to represent her “Generation of Jade.”

Nikkita Lyons competed in NXT women’s battle royal

Monsters and Critics reported earlier about Tiffany Stratton’s return to NXT during Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil event. That big event also featured high-profile matches, including a women’s battle royal.

As mentioned, Lyons was one of 20 women who appeared in that match. She seemed to be one of the favorites, eliminating Elektra Lopez from the match with a powerful kick through the ropes.

However, Lyons eventually met up with her recent rival Zoey Starks in the ring. The two were formerly friends and a tag team contending for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship until Starks turned heel.

Starks managed to find an advantage in this battle, as Lyons got caught up on the top rope, and Starks knocked her to the floor before she could recover.

With that, Lyons was eliminated from the match, which awarded its winners the No. 1 contender spot against Roxanne Perez for the women’s championship.

There was initially supposed to be one winner, but Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne knocked each other off the apron simultaneously, resulting in a tie.

The duo will compete against Roxanne for the title in a Triple Threat match. Meanwhile, Lyons seems far from done, and with a brand new shirt now available, she’s likely to continue ascending toward the WWE main roster.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.