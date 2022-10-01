WWE star Nikkita Lyons in ‘Thikkita’ shorts shows impressive moves at beach

WWE’s Nikkita Lyons during an Instagram video she shared with fans. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons is putting her future opponents on notice as she recently showed off some top-notch kickboxing skills from the beach.

Taking to her official Instagram, she shared a video clip featuring an array of moves, including punches and roundhouse kicks, all delivered with a fury likely to induce fear in her wrestling opposition.

At the start of the video, the WWE NXT superstar was rocking a tiny red bikini top with a pair of skimpy white shorts with red trim. The shorts featured the word “Thikkita” printed in red across the back.

She was barefoot on the beach and had her hair flowing in the wind as she attacked a punching bag with her various moves.

In some portions of the video, she had on a black, grey, and white robe coverup as she threw some punches.

The video closes after she performs some spinning roundhouse kicks on the beach and poses in a fight stance.

“Born to be authentic. you hold the pen, so write YOUR story how YOU want,” Nikkita wrote for her caption, including emojis for a hand writing with a pen, a heart, and a lion.

Fans react to Nikkita’s beach moves

With 681,000 followers on the Gram, it’s no surprise that the Nikkita Lyons video featuring Thikkita shorts and impressive moves at the beach racked up over 38,000 Likes and 670-plus comments. Many of the commenters marveled at what they saw.

“Nikkita she’s a beast you go girl 😀,” one fan remarked on her IG video post.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Ain’t no point in just enjoying the beach huh,” another fan remarked, with Nikkita telling them, “Nope.”

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Your kicks are a thing of beauty. Razor sharp,” yet another individual said in praising Nikkita’s moves.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita, real name Faith Jefferies, is someone who studied taekwondo beginning at a young age. According to her Pro Wrestling Fandom Wiki, she began studying at age 5 and earned a black belt by age 8.

It’s 15 years later, and clearly, she’s still got a variety of serious moves that can take down opponents, whether inside or outside the ring.

Nikkita’s next match to involve women’s champion?

Nikkita could be preparing for her next match, although one has yet to be officially announced. She was featured as part of a backstage encounter during the latest episode of WWE NXT which appeared to set something up.

During this past Tuesday’s episode, she was backstage with her friend and tag partner Zoey Starks for an interview. The duo spoke about getting the women’s tag team titles when Toxic Attraction interrupted to laugh at them. The group, consisting of Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, also thought they had Nikkita and Zoey outnumbered.

However, Alba Fyre soon entered the picture after igniting a line of fire on the ground. That evened the odds and chased Toxic Attraction away from the scene. Based on the confrontation, a six-woman tag team match could be on the way for NXT.

Many fans also believe Nikkita should be among the top contenders for Rose’s women’s championship, although Fyre appears to be next in line.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.