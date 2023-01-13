WWE star Natalya Neidhart spent some time at the beach with her sister ahead of SmackDown. Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

Wrestling star Natalya Neidhart enjoyed some fun in the sun with her sister, Jenni Neidhart, as they donned gorgeous bikinis and hit the beach.

The sisters each wore a two-piece swimsuit, with Natalya opting for a brilliant blue, seeming in line with her representation of WWE’s blue brand, SmackDown.

It featured several small gold hoops as part of the hardware, which provided connecting pieces for the shoulder straps and bikini bottom straps. Natalya also wore a pair of squarish dark shades and had her hair styled back as she flashed a smile and extended one arm up to reach part of a nearby tree.

Her sister Jenni went with a dark black bikini with yellow or beige trim, posing with an elbow bent and hand behind her head as her long locks flowed onto her shoulder. Her swimwear also featured unique attachments for her shoulder straps and bikini bottom side straps.

The sisters shared photo posts on their Instagrams, featuring them posing on the beach with a beautiful blue sky and green tree leaves behind them. Gorgeous blue water and fine sand also helped create a picture-perfect moment as they soaked up the sun.

“We filmed something fun today for our next YT episode! Stay tuned & so close to 100,000 subscribers!!! Thank you guys so much!!!🥹🤍🌴🐚🌺,” the caption read on Jenni and Natalya’s IG post.

The post also included a tag for @thebronzingplace to give credit where it was due for helping achieve even more “glow” once they posed beneath the sun.

Natalya and Jenni’s IG posts have collected thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with Natalya’s IG post featuring additional photos of the sisters in their bikinis.

Natalya and Jenni’s YouTube episodes

Natalya and her sister have a YouTube channel where they share all sorts of behind-the-scenes stuff from family events or their time hanging out. It also features the sisters participating in various challenges, showing recipes, or sharing their favorite things with fans.

In one of the videos, Natalya showed fans some of her favorite wrestling treasures, including her ring costumes and the previous WWE Divas Championship belt she held.

The channel currently has over 91,000 subscribers, with Natalya and Jenni doing their all to push the channel to 100,000. Once they hit that level, they’ll receive the coveted silver plaque that other YouTube channels have achieved at that level.

Natalya’s workout with WWE star Sheamus

Like other WWE superstars, Natalya was a guest featured on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. She shared a “Guns & Buns” workout routine with Sheamus during her visit, which included the WWE stars performing squats, lunges, clean and jerks, and deadlifts at a gym.

“I don’t know what it is about deadlifts,” Natalya said, adding, “They get everything going, and I like to lift things and put them down.”

Before Sheamus and Natalya even started with the various leg exercises, they warmed up using the rowing machine, something Natalya spoke more about.

“I realized that it just gets everything firing. You use your arms. You use your legs. You use your core. It just gets everything warmed up because I really, really, really hate working out cold,” she shared.

During the video, Natalya also fired some shots at her opponent of the time, Lacey Evans, another WWE star currently appearing on SmackDown with a penchant for fitness who often shows her incredible physique on social media.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.