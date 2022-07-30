WWE star Natalya Neidhart in skimpy pink bikini brings pre-SummerSlam heat

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart appears in a backstage interview. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

With WWE SummerSlam on the horizon, superstar Natalya Neidhart was heating things up for fans and followers with her latest content.

In a scorching hot social media post, the former women’s champion flaunted her curves in a lingerie-style bikini while enjoying the cool water of a pool.

The fit WWE superstar posed while crouched down in a seated position and was all smiles as she showed off a gorgeous pink bikini complete with crisscrossing straps and hardware in the middle of her top.

The second photo in Nattie’s IG post had a special guest with her, as her sister was also part of the photo shoot, rocking a matching bikini in a shade of purple.

“Never want summer to end….(Also waiting patiently for Halloween and Christmas),” Natalya wrote in her caption.

The series of images, taken in Tampa, Florida, grabbed lots of attention with over 96,000 Likes for the WWE star and 1,400-plus comments.

The photo above was part of a shoot featuring Nattie and her sister in their matching lingerie-style bikinis. Natalya called it a PG-14 shoot, playing off recent rumors that WWE might return to PG-14 programming for TV.

Earlier this month, Natalya also shared a scorching hot video with fans to give everyone further looks at her wearing the sizzling pink two-piece.

While WWE superstars aren’t able to have OnlyFans pages while under contract with WWE, that hasn’t stopped Natalya’s sister, Jenni Neidhart. She currently offers an OF page with a monthly subscription cost of $14.99, where she shares her racy content with fans.

In addition to their Instagram pages, fans can see Natalya and Jenni in all sorts of fun videos via their official YouTube channel. The sisters shared a pool party stream with fans featuring their lingerie-style bikinis.

Natalya showed off stunning ring gear

Ahead of WWE’s SmackDown, Natalya shared another IG post featuring her eye-catching in-ring gear. She wore a latex suit in her trademark pink and black for the Hart family.

The entire bodysuit featured see-through mesh paneling on the upper chest, arms, and thighs. The gear also included black high-heel boots and a pink belt.

Nattie credited WWE’s Digital Creator for Social Media, Anthony Santaniello, for capturing her look ahead of Friday’s pro wrestling show.

Nattie involved in pre-SummerSlam match

While Natalya Neidhart, better known as just Natalya in WWE, won’t be involved in Saturday night’s SummerSlam card, she was part of a tune-up match for two women’s competitors.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan teamed up with her SummerSlam opponent, former champ Ronda Rousey. The duo battled Nattie along with tag partner Sonya Deville.

The women’s tag team match featured Liv and Ronda at odds throughout, showing that they were both wanting to be the one to get the win. Ultimately, it was Ronda Rousey who tagged herself into the match and was able to lock Sonya Deville into a submission hold, forcing her to tap.

A post-match face-off featured Liv holding her championship belt up in the ring as Ronda stared into her eyes, setting the stage for their impending clash.

Meanwhile, Natalya isn’t currently on the SummerSlam lineup but could be featured in a pre-show match or other segment during the night. However, she’s not going anywhere, as fans know she’s a respected member of the WWE roster who also continues generating heat outside the ring with her social media shares.

WWE’s SummerSlam streams Saturday at 8/7c on Peacock.