WWE star Natalya Neidhart enjoys ‘favorite days’ with sister Jenni


Natalya Neidhart spent some quality time with her sister Jenni. Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

Natalya Neidhart is known for her longevity in professional wrestling, as she’s still working in WWE after debuting in 2000.

The third-generation professional wrestler’s family is well known, as she’s the daughter of the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, a member of the Hart Foundation. Her uncles are Bret “The Hitman” Hart and the late Owen Hart.

Her sister, Jenni Neidhart, isn’t a pro wrestler, but she regularly appears on Natalya’s social media and vice versa to create some stunning content.

The two sisters recently appeared in a sizzling photoshoot as they donned beautiful bikinis in unique shades of blue to strike poses outdoors.

Natalya kept a serious look on her face for one shot, her hair appearing somewhat wet or frizzy, and brushed or combed over to one side.

She knelt on a towel next to Jenni, who was kneeling forward with a smile on her face and long brunette hair flowing past her chest.

Natalya and Jenni Neidhart rock blue bikinis in gorgeous shot

Natalya rocked a two-piece with a velvet texture and a more teal blue vibe compared to the bolder blue two-piece Jenni wore.

The photo appeared to have been taken inside an enclosed pool room with large glass windows to present views of the outdoor scenery while letting in plenty of light, making for an ideal location for tanning or capturing pics like the ones the sisters shared.

“My favorite days are w you,” Jenni revealed in her Instagram caption, tagging her WWE star sister Natalya for the latest shot.

Jenni’s IG post collected over 27,000 likes and 480-plus comments from fans admiring the sisters’ bikini looks.

Natalya also shared a different IG photo post of her and Jenni in which she mentioned Sunny Co Clothing provided one or both of their swimsuits and that The Bronzing Palace helped with a mobile spray tan.

The latter shared Natalya’s photo, which features her flashing a bright smile as she struck a different pose next to her sister.

Natalya revealed the relaunch of Workhorse Supplements

In addition to showcasing her favorite days spent with her sister Jenni, Natalya Neidhart recently announced that Workhorse Supplements relaunched.

“We are so excited to relaunch our all new WORKHORSE SUPPLEMENTS! Our products HEAT, CHAIN AND HOT TAG, which are inspired by The Dungeon and our roots in the ring. We’ve introduced creatine as well and we hope you guys love our products as much as @tjwilson711 and I do,” Natalya said in her IG post’s caption.

Her husband, TJ Wilson, formerly WWE’s Tyson Kidd, also shared a photo post on Instagram to show the newest supplements available from their Workhorse brand.

Chain is available in Cherry Limeade for $29.99 and provides branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and electrolytes. The supplement helps support muscular endurance while training and helps with post-workout recovery.

Heat is a fat burner that sells for $23.99 and includes 90 capsules per bottle. According to the Workhorse Supplements website, it has “select thermogenic ingredients” to create the “best fat burner on the market” to help individuals achieve their fat loss goals.

Lastly, there’s Hot Tag, a pre-workout powder available in Sour Green Apple for $34.99. The website states it will “boost power output, improve focus, and increase energy” without causing any crashing or jitters from taking it.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.

