Natalya Neidhart is known for her longevity in professional wrestling, as she’s still working in WWE after debuting in 2000.

The third-generation professional wrestler’s family is well known, as she’s the daughter of the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, a member of the Hart Foundation. Her uncles are Bret “The Hitman” Hart and the late Owen Hart.

Her sister, Jenni Neidhart, isn’t a pro wrestler, but she regularly appears on Natalya’s social media and vice versa to create some stunning content.

The two sisters recently appeared in a sizzling photoshoot as they donned beautiful bikinis in unique shades of blue to strike poses outdoors.

Natalya kept a serious look on her face for one shot, her hair appearing somewhat wet or frizzy, and brushed or combed over to one side.

She knelt on a towel next to Jenni, who was kneeling forward with a smile on her face and long brunette hair flowing past her chest.

Natalya and Jenni Neidhart rock blue bikinis in gorgeous shot

Natalya rocked a two-piece with a velvet texture and a more teal blue vibe compared to the bolder blue two-piece Jenni wore.

The photo appeared to have been taken inside an enclosed pool room with large glass windows to present views of the outdoor scenery while letting in plenty of light, making for an ideal location for tanning or capturing pics like the ones the sisters shared.

“My favorite days are w you,” Jenni revealed in her Instagram caption, tagging her WWE star sister Natalya for the latest shot.

Jenni’s IG post collected over 27,000 likes and 480-plus comments from fans admiring the sisters’ bikini looks.

Natalya also shared a different IG photo post of her and Jenni in which she mentioned Sunny Co Clothing provided one or both of their swimsuits and that The Bronzing Palace helped with a mobile spray tan.

The latter shared Natalya’s photo, which features her flashing a bright smile as she struck a different pose next to her sister.