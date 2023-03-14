While WWE star Natalya Neidhart seems to be outside of the championship pictures at the moment, she’s continuing to stay in the spotlight on social media.

That included Natalya’s sizzling bikini pics that she shared to promote The Bronzing Palace for helping her get a gorgeous spray tan.

More recently, Natalya uploaded another share where she rocked a neutral-colored two-piece swimsuit for a jaw-dropping look.

The image arrived via her photographer Chuck Jackson, who shared the stunning picture of the superstar on his Instagram Story and provided a link to her IG Story photo.

The 40-year-old SmackDown star rocked a tan or gold bikini with a dress or cover-up made of mesh netting over her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with her noticeable small earrings, Natalya had her toenails painted an eye-catching pink, possibly a nod to her pro wrestling gear and the Hart Foundation.

Natalya shares stunning bikini shot with fans

It’s unknown how many photos Jackson captured of Natalya, but they both shared one of the striking images. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion struck a pose on an elegant couch, keeping one elbow bent with a hand behind her head and her gaze averted from the camera.

“Search for soul in everything,” Natalya wrote in her IG post’s caption.

The insightful message may have been alluding to her doing some soul-searching in her life or career, or it could’ve simply been a way to get fans to do some introspection in their own lives.

WWE’s Natalya strikes a pose for photographer Chuck Jackson. Pic credit: @chuckacious/Instagram

Natalya didn’t appear in any matches for last week’s SmackDown episode. However, she returned at this year’s Royal Rumble, failing to win the opportunity to get a championship match at WrestleMania.

She was among the featured competitors in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, held at the 2023 Elimination Chamber event in her home country, Canada. However, she failed to win this match which would’ve punched her ticket to Mania with a fight for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship.

With WrestleMania 39 approaching in several weeks, Natalya’s role at the event seems unclear. However, it would be surprising if she and other notable stars on the Raw and SmackDown rosters weren’t involved in a women’s battle royal or other matches to get some spotlight during the Super Bowl of pro wrestling.

Natalya’s shared her workout insights in WWE video

Natalya appeared in WWE’s Body Series on YouTube years ago to inspire others who want to achieve goals for their health and fitness. At the time, she showed some of the exercises she might use to achieve her incredible physique.

The photoshoot and video included Natalya performing the clean and press using a barbell, bicep curls using pink kettlebells, and working with the battle ropes, which can help sculpt the upper body.

“I just love the way I feel after I work out. You have those endorphins going, and you just feel a sense of accomplishment,” she shared during WWE’s video.

She mentioned that she preferred working out earlier in the morning to get her day going, adding that once you’ve worked out, “nobody can take away that workout” during your day.

She said that working out is essential for what professional wrestlers bring to fans in the ring with sports entertainment.

“If you’re not feeling confident from within, there’s no way you can exude that in the ring,” she shared, adding, “only a handful of women on the planet can do what we do.”

Natalya is definitely doing something right, as she looks incredible in the various fits and swimwear she models. In addition, she continues to perform well in the ring at 40, while others may have opted to retire earlier in the professional wrestling world.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.